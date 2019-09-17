League One highlights and round-up: Last-gasp Coventry stay top

Coventry City's Jordy Hiwula scores his side's first goal of the game

Coventry held onto top spot in Sky Bet League One with a last-gasp 2-1 victory over AFC Wimbledon at St Andrew's.

The Dons took the lead thanks to an early Marcus Forss penalty, but Jordy Hiwula levelled the game and Liam Walsh struck deep into stoppage time to seal the win for Coventry and keep them a point clear of Ipswich, who won 1-0 at MK Dons thanks to an early Jon Nolan effort.

Wycombe, in third, drew 1-1 with Accrington as Nick Freeman's second-half penalty cancelled out Dion Charles' effort. While Sunderland, fourth, were denied all three points by Rotherham. Marc McNulty put the Black Cats ahead inside the opening minute at the Stadium of Light, but Jake Hastie levelled the game.

Blackpool moved up to fifth thanks to a last-ditch Armand Gnanduillet header at Doncaster, earning them a 1-0 win, while Peterborough moved up to sixth despite seeing their two-goal lead pegged back by Tranmere. Mo Eisa and Ivan Toney put the Posh in control shortly after the break at Prenton Park, but Liam Ridehalgh and Oliver Banks struck back for Rovers.

Lincoln earned their first point since the departure of the Cowley brothers as they came from behind to draw 1-1 at Rochdale. Stephen Dooley had put Dale in front but Tyler Walker ensured the spoils were shared.

Burton moved up to ninth despite being pegged back by Portsmouth. Joe Sbarra and Kieran Wallace had the Brewers two ahead within six minutes at Fratton Park, but John Joe O'Toole's red card handed the incentive back to Portsmouth.

Ronan Curtis then got a goal back before Brett Pitman made it 2-2 with a late penalty.

Shrewsbury saw off struggling Southend in a 4-3 epic, Bristol Rovers and Gillingham drew 1-1 and Keith Hill earned a first point in charge of Bolton with a goalless draw against Oxford.