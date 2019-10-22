League One highlights and round-up: Southend thrashed in front of Sol Campbell

Southend failed to impress new manager Sol Campbell as they finished with nine men as they lost 7-1 at home to Doncaster in Sky Bet League One.

Campbell was appointed before the game but watched from the stands as Ethan Hamilton was dismissed after six minutes.

Isaac Hutchinson's curled free-kick put Southend ahead five minutes later but goals from Kwame Thomas and Ben Sheaf saw Rovers lead at the break. Thomas got his second after 52 minutes and Stephen McLoughlin was the second Southend player dismissed just a minute later.

Ben Whiteman added the fourth with 20 minutes remaining and Kieran Sadlier, Alfie May and a Nathan Ralph own goal completed the scoring.

Wycombe failed to move above Ipswich and into top spot as they drew 1-1 away to Blackpool.

Wycombe moved level on points with Ipswich who remain top on goal difference. Wanderers took the lead through Scott Kashket after eight minutes but Ben Heneghan drew Blackpool level six minutes into the second half.

Bristol Rovers slipped away from the play-off picture as Bolton picked up their first league win in 19 games, their 2-0 victory coming courtesy of Luke Murphy and Daryl Murphy.

Sunderland moved up to seventh with a 5-0 win at home to Tranmere with the goals coming from Duncan Watmore, Chris Maguire, Lynden Gooch, Will Grigg and Luke O'Nein as Phil Parkinson's side won his first home game.

Callum Camps and Ian Henderson scored as Rochdale defeated MK Dons 2-0 and David Templeton got the only goal as Burton won at home to AFC Wimbledon.

John Marquis got the only goal as Portsmouth edged Lincoln and Shrewsbury drew 1-1 with Gillingham. A Stuart O'Keefe penalty put the visitors ahead but Omar Beckles earned Shrewsbury a point.