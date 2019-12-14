League One highlights and round-up: Wycombe extend lead at top

Wycombe extended their lead at the top of League One to seven points following a 2-0 victory over Burton at Adams Park.

David Wheeler and Matt Bloomfield struck to extend the Chairboys' unbeaten run to 12 league matches and ensure they took full advantage of second-placed Ipswich's 2-1 home defeat to Bristol Rovers.

First-half goals from Tyler Smith and Tom Nichols gave fourth-placed Rovers a fourth consecutive league victory.

James Norwood halved the deficit just before half-time but Town could not find an equaliser despite playing the final 13 minutes against 10 men following Ollie Clarke's dismissal.

Peterborough stayed third, moving one point behind Ipswich, with Ivan Toney's 15th goal of the season securing a 1-0 win over bottom-placed Bolton.

Blackpool dropped to fifth as former Sunderland boss Simon Grayson's return to the Stadium of Light ended in a 1-1 draw.

Matty Virtue fired the visitors ahead early on before Charlie Wyke levelled in the 37th minute. The Black Cats had George Dobson sent off in the 74th minute.

Coventry slipped to seventh after Shaun Whalley's late goal gave Shrewsbury a 2-1 triumph. Jordan Shipley's 26th-minute opener was cancelled out by Scott Golbourne and then Whalley struck at the death.

MK Dons secured their first win in 13 league games, beating play-off chasing Oxford 1-0 courtesy of Joe Mason's second-half effort to boost their survival hopes.

Freddie Ladapo netted against his former side to give Rotherham a 2-2 draw at struggling Southend, who are winless in 12 league matches.

Rob Kiernan's own goal gave the Millers the lead, but the hosts turned it around following two goals in three minutes, Jason Demetriou's penalty and Sam Mantom's effort.

Ladapo levelled on the hour mark to leave Rotherham in the top six.

Alex Jakubiak's goal eight minutes from time salvaged Gillingham a 1-1 draw against Fleetwood, who went ahead when Paddy Madden netted his 16th goal of the season.

Accrington came from behind to end Portsmouth's seven-match unbeaten league run with a thumping 4-1 win.

After Ronan Curtis put Pompey ahead with his eighth goal of the season, Stanley responded emphatically through Ellis Harrison' own goal, a Colby Bishop brace and a Dion Charles strike.

AFC Wimbledon moved three points above the relegation zone after beating Doncaster 2-1.

Kwame Thomas put Rovers ahead in the 12th minute, but Marcus Forss' penalty levelled things and Callum Reilly netted the winner 20 minutes from time.

Ten-man Tranmere were beaten 1-0 at Lincoln.

Rovers had to play 60 minutes a man down after Corey Blackett-Taylor's sending-off and their resistance was ended by John Akinde's 77th-minute goal.