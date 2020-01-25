League One highlights and round-up: Ipswich go top

Luke Woolfenden’s strike just before the half-time whistle sent Ipswich to the top of Sky Bet League One following their 1-0 victory over Lincoln.

With Rotherham losing 2-1 at Peterborough the victory enabled them to leapfrog the Millers, who host Town on Tuesday.

Rochdale edged a further point clear of the relegation zone with a 2-2 draw against Gillingham.

Ian Henderson's spot-kick put Dale ahead but they needed a 68th-minute Stephen Dooley equaliser after Jordan Roberts' brace had turned the game around. The result moved Dale seven points clear of the bottom three.

Burton failed to make it five home wins in a row as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Accrington in a competitive encounter at the Pirelli Stadium.

In a game that took a while to really get going it was Stanley who made the Brewers pay for a sluggish start when they grabbed the lead after quarter of an hour, Dion Charles slotting home after a routine ball into the Burton box was not dealt with.

It still took a while for Albion to get going after a 10-day break but they were level after half an hour, John Brayford heading Oliver Sarkic's corner inside the far post for his first league goal of the campaign.

Fleetwood goalkeeper Alex Cairns saved an 87th-minute penalty from Jonson Clarke-Harris to earn his side a goalless draw with Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium.