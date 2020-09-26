League One highlights and round-up: Ipswich win again, Sunderland beat Peterborough

Ipswich made it three wins from three Sky Bet League One games with a 2-0 victory over Rochdale.

Second-half goals from Teddy Bishop and Gwion Edwards secured a result which leaves Dale 23rd.

Grant McCann's Hull also retained their 100 per cent league record with a 2-0 win over Northampton secured by first-half strikes from Keane Lewis-Potter and George Honeyman.

Doncaster rose to third after a convincing 4-1 defeat of Bristol Rovers, with Joe Wright, Madger Gomes, Taylor Richards and Jon Taylor all on the scoresheet. James Daly at one point cut the deficit to 2-1 but that was as good as it got for the visitors.

Sunderland sit fourth after Grant Leadbitter's 81st-minute penalty was enough to secure a 1-0 victory over Peterborough.

Steve Seddon's 41st-minute goal was enough to secure AFC Wimbledon three points against Joey Barton's Fleetwood, a first victory for the London side after drawing their opening two League One fixtures.

MK Dons' three-game winless streak was extended by Crewe as Mikael Mandron and Oliver Finney secured a 2-0 victory for David Artell's side.

Plymouth came from behind to draw 1-1 against Shrewsbury, Josh Vela's goal cancelled out by Conor Grant's 29th-minute equaliser.

Dominic Samuel's brace earned Gillingham a 2-0 victory over Blackpool while Swindon beat Burton 4-2.

Jordan Stevens, Brett Pitman and Mathieu Baudry gave Swindon a three-goal advantage after 35 minutes before Stephen Quinn pulled one back. After the break, Jonny Smith scored a fourth for the hosts before Lucas Akins struck for Burton.

A late Matt Taylor double secured Oxford a 4-1 victory at Accrington after a dramatic second half. Stanley's Ryan Cassidy scored a penalty to cancel out James Henry's first-half opener but Joe Pritchard almost immediately scored an own goal and fellow Stanley midfielder Dion Charles was dismissed.

Lee Evans and Tom James scored in Wigan's 2-1 win over Portsmouth, whose 89th-minute response from Ellis Harrison was too little, too late.