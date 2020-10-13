Oxford vs Crewe: League One fixture postponed for a second time

"Following consultation with the EFL, Crewe Alexandra has decided that our game with Oxford United this evening should be postponed"

By PA Media

Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

Tuesday 13 October 2020 16:19, UK

A general view of Oxford United&#39;s Kassam Stadium
Image: The fixture between Oxford and Crewe at the Kassam Stadium has been called off for a second time

The League One fixture between Oxford United and Crewe, due to take place on Tuesday evening, has been postponed for a second time.

The original fixture was called off just over 30 minutes before the scheduled 3pm kick-off on October 3 after one of Crewe's players tested positive for coronavirus.

The club has now announced it cannot play the rearranged game on Tuesday night.

A statement from the club on Tuesday afternoon read: "Following consultation with the EFL, Crewe Alexandra has decided that our game with Oxford United this evening should be postponed.

preview image 1:16
Highlights of the Sky Bet League One game between Crewe and Wigan

"The decision has been taken after fully considering the relevant guidance from the Government and EFL.

Trending

"The football club will now continue to work with the EFL to ensure our fixture with Blackpool (on Saturday) and subsequent games go ahead as planned."

Crewe are 13th in the table with two wins and two defeats from their opening four games.

Also See:

Oxford are above the bottom three only on goal difference having won just once so far.

LAST CHANCE To Land The £1m!

LAST CHANCE To Land The £1m!

You read correctly. The £1m Super 6 jackpot is up for grabs for one last time this weekend. Play for free, entries by 3pm Saturday.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Transfer Centre