Oxford vs Crewe: League One fixture postponed for a second time

The League One fixture between Oxford United and Crewe, due to take place on Tuesday evening, has been postponed for a second time.

The original fixture was called off just over 30 minutes before the scheduled 3pm kick-off on October 3 after one of Crewe's players tested positive for coronavirus.

The club has now announced it cannot play the rearranged game on Tuesday night.

A statement from the club on Tuesday afternoon read: "Following consultation with the EFL, Crewe Alexandra has decided that our game with Oxford United this evening should be postponed.

1:16 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One game between Crewe and Wigan

"The decision has been taken after fully considering the relevant guidance from the Government and EFL.

"The football club will now continue to work with the EFL to ensure our fixture with Blackpool (on Saturday) and subsequent games go ahead as planned."

Crewe are 13th in the table with two wins and two defeats from their opening four games.

Oxford are above the bottom three only on goal difference having won just once so far.