League One highlights and round-up: Hull top, Sunderland held

Josh Magennis scored two first-half goals as Hull moved to the top of Sky Bet League One with a comfortable 3-1 win at MK Dons.

The Tigers took an eighth-minute lead through the Northern Ireland forward's smart volley on the turn, and, after Stephen Walker equalised with a volley of his own, Magennis restored Hull's lead 60 seconds later with a thumping finish.

James Scott scored a third for Hull 10 minutes after coming on with a neat flicked finish to send them to the summit at the expense of Peterborough, who slipped to a 2-1 defeat at home to Blackpool.

The Seasiders had taken a deserved lead in the 19th minute when Jerry Yates fired the ball hard and low past goalkeeper Christy Pym.

Frankie Kent's thumping header pulled Posh level with six minutes left, but Gary Madine grabbed a dramatic winner for Blackpool from CJ Hamilton's cross in the dying moments.

Ipswich are third after they snatched a last-gasp 2-1 win over Shrewsbury thanks to Jack Lankester's fortuitous strike in the seventh minute of time added on. An own goal from Ethan Ebanks-Landell had cancelled out Ollie Norburn's early penalty.

Portsmouth moved fourth as two goals in the first half from Ronan Curtis helped them to a crushing 4-1 win over Crewe.

Tom Naylor's third goal in as many matches made it 3-0 early in the second and in-form striker John Marquis scored his ninth goal in his last seven league matches to extend Pompey's lead.

Oliver Finney converted a stoppage-time penalty for Crewe.

Fleetwood romped to a 5-1 win against Plymouth to jump to seventh, scoring two goals in three minutes to put themselves in control.

Sam Finley's shot from distance took a deflection and looped over the goalkeeper and it was 2-0 in the seventh minute when Michael Cooper failed to claim the ball and Callum Camps slotted home.

They added a third seven minutes before the break through Wes Burns' neat dinked finish on the stretch, Charlie Mulgrew's first goal for the club put them 4-0 in front and Camps lashed in a fifth.

Luke Jephcott grabbed a late consolation for the beleaguered Greens, who had Niall Canavan sent off at the death for a second booking.

Fejiri Okenabirhie's stoppage-time strike snatched Doncaster a point in a 1-1 draw against Sunderland, who had gone ahead through Grant Leadbitter's unstoppable 30-yard drive just before the break.

Substitute Chuks Aneke extended Charlton's unbeaten league run to seven games as he rescued a point in a 1-1 draw with Gillingham.

Jordan Graham had put the Gills ahead from the spot after referee Robert Lewis controversially ruled that substitute John Akinde had been bundled over by Chris Gunter.

Burton stay bottom after losing 3-1 at home to Northampton.

Cobblers striker Harry Smith nodded in the opener after just two minutes and scored his second of the game after 67 minutes.

Chris Lines made the points safe with a third, with Lucas Akins' penalty a late consolation.

Wigan remain second from bottom following a 2-1 defeat against Oxford.

Matt Taylor broke the deadlock for the U's after 61 minutes and James Henry added a second before Thelo Aasgaard pulled one back late on for Wigan.

Elsewhere, Sean McConville was sent off but Accrington held on for a point in a 0-0 draw with Lincoln, Ethan Chislett's stoppage-time strike grabbed AFC Wimbledon a 1-0 win at Rochdale and Brett Pitman scored the only goal as Paul Tisdale's tenure as Bristol Rovers manager got off to a losing start at Swindon.