League One highlights and round-up: Hull stay top, Peterborough bounce back

Leaders Hull continued to stamp their authority on the Sky Bet League One table as they cruised to a 3-0 win over Ipswich at Portman Road.

Mallik Wilks slid home the opening goal after just two minutes and Josh Magennis doubled the Tigers' lead on the stroke of half-time.

Ipswich had started the day in third place but were made to look distinctly second best as Tom Eaves sealed Hull's third straight win in the 77th minute.

Second-placed Peterborough bounced back from two straight defeats as a 41st-minute strike from Jonson Clarke-Harris proved enough to sink Plymouth at London Road.

Lewis Montsma's 74th-minute header gave Lincoln a 1-0 win at Swindon, and the Imps' first win in four games saw them leap from sixth to third with help from results elsewhere.

Portsmouth were frustrated by a 1-1 draw with Oxford at Fratton Park, Sean Raggett's early header cancelled out by a 69th minute Alex Rodriguez penalty for the visitors.

Struggling Burton ripped up the form book as they moved off the bottom of the table with a 4-2 triumph over Charlton, who had been unbeaten in eight League One games.

Goals from Lucas Akins and Joe Powell gave Burton a strong start before Paul Smyth reduced the deficit shortly before half-time.

Sam Hughes restored Burton's two-goal advantage and despite Chuks Aneke pulling another back for Charlton, Charles Vernam drilled home Burton's fourth in the 76th minute.

Burton's win meant Wigan slumped back to the bottom of the table after they were held to a goalless home draw by fellow strugglers Bristol Rovers.

Shrewsbury blew a two-goal lead and missed their chance to claim only a second win of the season in a 2-2 draw at MK Dons.

Shaun Whalley got the visitors off to a flying start in the first minute and Marc Pugh added a second shortly after half-time, but later strikes from Carlton Morris and Cameron Jerome salvaged a point for the hosts.

Doncaster hit back from two goals down to sink Blackpool 3-2 at the Keepmoat Stadium.

A Jerry Yates penalty and a 38th-minute effort from Chris Hamilton put Blackpool in command but goals from Cameron John and Reece James hauled Doncaster level before Ben Whiteman's 76th-minute penalty stole the points.

Dominic Samuel hit a 57th-minute winner as Gillingham beat AFC Wimbledon 2-1, Kyle Dempsey's opener for the Gills having been cancelled out by Ben Heneghan.

Colby Bishop's 59th-minute header stretched Accrington's unbeaten run to five games with 1-0 win over Crewe, while a late Stephen Humphrys free-kick earned a point for Rochdale at home to Northampton, who had led through a Harry Smith header.