League One highlights and round-up: Lincoln climb to second

Lincoln are up to second in the Sky Bet League One table after coming from behind to win 2-1 at home against rock-bottom Wigan.

Kal Naismith gave the Latics - searching for a first win in 10 league games - the lead in the 52nd minute.

Jorge Grant replied with a 69th-minute free-kick and Tom Hopper netted the winner with seven minutes of normal time remaining to put the Imps a point behind Hull.

A late Max Power header salvaged a point for managerless Sunderland as they drew 1-1 with Burton at the Stadium of Light.

Two days on from the sacking of boss Phil Parkinson, the Black Cats trailed to Charles Vernam's finish on the hour mark before Power headed home in the 85th minute.

They are up a place to seventh, while Burton remain three points adrift of safety in 22nd place.

Ipswich are fifth following a 0-0 draw at Oxford and Portsmouth sixth after being condemned to a 1-0 loss at Blackpool by Keshi Anderson's 64th-minute goal.

Fleetwood lost 1-0 at Northampton, with Cian Bolger netting just after half-time.

Rochdale registered their first win in six league games with a thumping 4-0 win at Plymouth, where Jake Beesley, Aaron Morley, Jimmy Keohane and Stephen Humphrys got on the scoresheet.

And Crewe came back from 2-0 down to win 4-2 against Swindon.

The visitors were seemingly in control after efforts from Anthony Grant and Tyler Smith, but Crewe replied emphatically with Daniel Powell netting their first just before half-time and Perry Ng, Tom Lowery and Owen Dale adding further goals after the break.