League One, League Two highlights and round-up: Hull extend lead, Mansfield stun Cambridge

Hull bounced back from their shock FA Cup defeat last weekend by extending their lead atop Sky Bet League One to four points after Tom Eaves' late goal secured a 2-1 victory over Doncaster.

The Tigers, beaten FA Cup finalists in 2014, were beaten on penalties by League Two strugglers Stevenage on Sunday in one of the upsets of the second round but Grant McCann's side atoned against Rovers.

Josh Magennis' powerful free-kick gave Hull a deserved lead midway through the first half and although Tyreece John-Jules swept home Josh Sims' right-wing cross after 81 minutes to level matters, Eaves had the final say.

Eaves cashed in on Doncaster goalkeeper Joe Lumley's bad fumble off Richie Smallwood's deflected strike to poke the ball home with three minutes remaining and give Hull a cushion at the top of the table.

1:53 Highlights of the Sky Bet League League One match between Hull and Doncaster.

Lincoln had reduced the deficit to one point by beating Wigan on Tuesday but the Imps at least stay above third-placed Peterborough, who were unable to move back up to second spot after a 2-1 defeat at AFC Wimbledon.

Goals in the 54th and 60th minutes from Joe Pigott and Ryan Longman saw the Dons bring a run of five games in 12 days to an end to claim their first win back at Plough Lane.

1:52 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One game between AFC Wimbledon and Peteborough.

Jonson Clarke-Harris lashed in the goal of the night with a 25-yard free-kick in the 71st minute but it was not enough for Posh to earn a share of the spoils.

Charlton missed the opportunity to move level on points with Lincoln as Scott Fraser's goal a quarter of an hour from time handed MK Dons a 1-0 victory.

Vadaine Oliver scored in either half as Gillingham moved into the top half of the table with a 2-0 win at fourth-bottom Bristol Rovers, who remain a point adrift of safety.

2:00 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One game between Bristol Rovers and Gillingham.

Fellow strugglers Shrewsbury were denied only their second win of the season as Ryan Cassidy struck deep into stoppage time to rescue a 2-2 draw for Accrington.

Joe Pritchard opened the scoring but Aaron Pierre levelled moments later for Shrews while Shaun Whalley's goal looked to have given them all three points, only for Cassidy to equalise in the fifth minute of added time.

Sky Bet League Two

Cambridge failed to fire in front of their returning fans as Mansfield moved out of the Sky Bet League Two relegation zone with a 1-0 win.

Supporters returned to the Abbey Stadium, where United were unbeaten in the league this season, for the first time in 277 days.

But they left disappointed following Jamie Reid's 64th-minute winner for the Stags, whose fourth consecutive away win in all competitions lifted them two points above the bottom two.

Carlisle moved up to fifth with a 2-1 victory over Salford in front of 2,000 fans at Brunton Park.

Lewis Alessandra curled home the opener from the edge of the area in the 33rd minute before Rhys Bennett lost his marker and headed home Callum Guy's cross 11 minutes after half-time.

1:50 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Carlisle United and Salford City.

Di'shon Bernard set up a nervy finish with a header - his first goal for the club - but Salford slipped to a fourth consecutive away league loss.

Josh Gordon's last-gasp penalty on his return from injury secured Walsall a 1-1 draw at home to Stevenage.

Boro were heading for their first away win of the season courtesy of Aramide Oteh's spot-kick in the 49th minute after Tom Pett was tripped by goalkeeper Jack Rose following Emmanuel Osadebe's short back-pass.

But the visitors were denied at the death as Gordon, out since October with a knee injury, made no mistake from 12 yards following Scott Cuthbert's foul on the substitute.