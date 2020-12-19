League One highlights and round-up: Lincoln hit four, Swindon frustrate Charlton

Lincoln moved second in Sky Bet League One with a 4-0 win at struggling Northampton.

The Imps took the lead after just two minutes through Anthony Scully, with Tom Hopper heading in a second from a free-kick just before half-time.

Northampton defender Cian Bolger saw his header rattle the crossbar before, with seven minutes left, Brennan Johnson slotted in a third goal.

Johnson added another deep into stoppage-time as Lincoln went level on points with leaders Portsmouth.

The Cobblers, meanwhile, remain in trouble, just a point above the relegation zone following a fourth straight league defeat.

Doncaster are fourth after a 3-1 away win at bottom club Burton.

Fejiri Okenabirhie put Rovers in front after eight minutes, but Lucas Akins equalised with a penalty just before the break.

There was, though, still time for Doncaster to go ahead again when Benjamin Whiteman converted from the spot in first-half stoppage-time.

Taylor Richards gave Rovers some breathing space with a fine individual effort just before the hour.

Veteran forward Brett Pitman came off the bench to score a dramatic last-minute equaliser as Swindon held promotion-chasing Charlton to a 2-2 draw at the County Ground.

Diallang Jaiyesimi had fired Town in front after 26 minutes, but Omar Bogle pulled the Addicks level before half-time.

Substitute Chuks Aneke made an impact from the bench as he put Charlton ahead in the 61st minute.

Swindon, though, secured a point when substitute Pitman headed home from a Matt Smith corner in the final minute.

John Akinde scored twice as Gillingham ran out 4-1 winners at Rochdale in Saturday's lunchtime kick-off.

Rob McKenzie put the visitors in front after nine minutes, with Akinde adding a second 10 minutes later. Scott Robinson's shot deflected in off Connor Ogilvie to make it 3-0 at the break.

Akinde scored another from the penalty spot just two minutes into the second half, with Eoghan O'Connell grabbing a late consolation for Dale in stoppage-time with a long-range effort.

Crewe grabbed a dramatic 2-1 win at AFC Wimbledon, who had equalised in the final minute.

Mikael Mandron broke the deadlock to give the visitors the lead on the hour with a close-range finish.

Ryan Longman looked to have secured the Dons a draw when he fired in with 90 minutes up.

However, deep into stoppage-time, Oliver Finney stabbed the ball in following a knockdown to take all three points.

Substitute Oliver Crankshaw headed in a stoppage-time equaliser to give strugglers Wigan a 1-1 draw at Fleetwood.

Defender Danny Andrew put the home side into the lead following a corner after 28 minutes.

Crankshaw, though, had the final say when he turned the ball home after Will Keane's volley was saved.

Ryan Hardie's second-half goal gave Plymouth a 1-0 win over MK Dons at Home Park.

Accrington Stanley were held to a goalless draw at home against Blackpool.