League One highlights and round-up: Wigan win seven-goal thriller

Kyle Joseph hit a hat-trick as Wigan edged a seven-goal thriller at League One bottom club Burton to extend their unbeaten run to three games.

With seven games wiped out due to coronavirus, attention shifted to the foot of the table where Leam Richardson's men continued to improve.

Burton led three times through John-Joe O'Toole, John Brayford and Kane Hemmings but each time Joseph pegged them back before Will Keane fired an 83rd-minute winner for the Latics.

Shrewsbury continued their remarkable improvement under new boss Steve Cotterill as Daniel Udoh's 38th-minute strike gave them a 1-0 win over Blackpool.

The Shrews' victory extended their unbeaten run to eight games - seven under Cotterill - since the departure of previous boss Sam Ricketts.

But Swindon's plight under John Sheridan continued as they crashed to a 4-1 home defeat against MK Dons.

Cameron Jerome and Daniel Harvie scored early for the visitors and, despite being pegged back by Jack Payne before the break, further goals from Jerome and Regan Poole sealed the victory.

To complete another dismal night for Sheridan - whose side have now earned just one point from their last seven games - they had Rob Hunt sent off seven minutes from time.

Northampton snapped a run of four straight league defeats with a 3-1 win over Gillingham with goals from Sam Hoskins, Danny Rose and Alan Sheehan, while Kyle Dempsey replied for the Gills.

Oxford made it three league wins in a row with a hard-fought 3-2 win at Plymouth, with goals from Josh Ruffels, Sam Long and an Olamide Shodipo penalty.

Plymouth had led through Panutche Kamara's early strike, while Luke Jephcott's 84th-minute spot-kick gave them a glimmer of hope.