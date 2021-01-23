League One highlights and round-up: Hull thump Portsmouth, Sunderland win

League One leaders Hull stormed to a 4-0 win over Portsmouth at Fratton Park helped by two Jack Whatmough own goals.

The hapless Whatmough deflected a 23rd-minute opener for the visitors from Keane Lewis-Potter's header and scrambled a second into his own net just past the hour mark after George Honeyman had doubled the Tigers' lead.

Hull completed their resounding win in injury time when substitute Josh Magennis fired home from outside the box.

Second-placed Lincoln are still level on points with the Tigers but they left it late to secure a 2-1 win over Northampton.

Connor McGrandles fired the opener in the 75th minute and Anthony Scully's effort nine minutes later proved enough for the Imps, despite an injury-time consolation from Danny Rose.

Peterborough jumped up to third place with a 1-0 win over toothless Ipswich at Portman Road, a 69th-minute own goal from Mark McGuinness gifting victory to Posh.

Charlie Wyke headed home an 18th-minute cross from Aiden McGeady as Sunderland erased the memory of their midweek loss to Plymouth with a 1-0 win over Shrewsbury at the Stadium of Light.

At the bottom, Swindon missed the chance to move out of the relegation zone as they blew a 2-0 lead at Charlton to draw 2-2.

Hallam Hope's early strike put John Sheridan's men ahead and Matthew Palmer doubled their lead after 39 minutes, but Chuks Aneke pulled one back from the penalty spot and Andrew Shinnie equalised in the last minute for the Addicks.

Wigan also remain in the relegation zone but are now unbeaten in five games after a goalless draw at home to Fleetwood.

Joe Pigott's early header was not enough for AFC Wimbledon to end their dismal recent run of form, as Oliver Finney's 31st-minute equaliser earned a point for Crewe in a 1-1 draw at Gresty Road.

John Akinde scored in injury time as Gillingham grabbed a 2-2 draw at home to Rochdale, who had cancelled out Vadaine Oliver's 43rd-minute effort with two goals in six minutes from Jimmy Keohane.

Matty Taylor scored a goal in each half as Oxford eased to a 2-0 win over Bristol Rovers.