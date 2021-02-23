League One highlights and round-up: Peterborough win, Lincoln held

Peterborough took advantage of a slip-up by leaders Lincoln to move to the top of Sky Bet League One with a 3-0 win at in-form Plymouth.

Posh travelled to Home Park on the back of four straight wins but faced an Argyle side unbeaten in nine.

However, second-half strikes from Sammie Szmodics, Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jack Taylor proved enough for Darren Ferguson's men and their night was to get even better.

Lincoln had been expected to see off struggling Swindon but were forced to fight back from behind twice at Sincil Bank to earn a 2-2 draw.

Jordan Garrick's second-minute opener for the visitors was cancelled out by a Jorge Grant penalty, and after Brett Pitman put Swindon back in front on the stroke of half-time, Morgan Rogers salvaged a point with his 59th-minute strike.

Fading Hull failed to shrug off Saturday's late disappointment against Doncaster as they fell to defeat against Ipswich at the KCOM Stadium.

James Norwood scored the only goal of the game in the 15th minute to further ease the pressure on Portman Road chief Paul Lambert.

Joey Barton endured injury-time agony in his first game as Bristol Rovers boss as struggling Wigan gave a significant boost to their survival prospects.

Barton, appointed this week, watched Wigan go ahead through Callum Lang's early header but Luke McCormick looked to have earned a point until Scott Wootton struck five minutes into injury time to snatch a 2-1 win for the Latics.

Bottom-club Burton also gave themselves hope as they grabbed a surprise 2-1 win over Charlton at The Valley.

Jayden Stockley's early header gave the Addicks the advantage but Mike Fondop-Talom headed Burton level on 25 minutes, and a 52nd-minute Ben Watson own goal proved enough for the Brewers.

Northampton plunged deeper into relegation trouble as they were held to a goalless draw at home to Rochdale, extending their winless league run to 10 games.

Sunderland eased to their third straight win as second-half goals from Aiden O'Brien and Max Power sealed a 2-0 win over Fleetwood at the Stadium of Light.

Harvey White's 48th-minute strike saw Portsmouth ended a run of two straight defeats with a 1-0 win at Oxford.

Two Sean Goss goals helped Shrewsbury to a 4-2 win over MK Dons.

Two penalties from Ollie Norburn and Curtis Main added to Goss' early opener to give the Shrews a commanding advantage.

Will Grigg reduced the deficit after 22 minutes but Goss' second goal restored the home side's three-goal cushion before Charlie Brown's late consolation.

Goals from Omar Beckles and Chris Porter helped Crewe to a 2-0 win over Accrington, who had Harvey Rogers sent off just after half-time, while Jack Rudoni fired an 89th-minute winner as Wimbledon beat Gillingham 1-0.