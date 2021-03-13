League One highlights and round-up: Hull extend lead at top; Lincoln beaten

Hull extended their lead at the top of Sky Bet League One to six points with a 2-0 home victory over Oxford.

Keane Lewis-Potter scored in each half - his 10th and 11th goals of the season - as the Tigers made the most of second-placed Peterborough not playing.

Hull's fifth straight win also put them seven points clear of third-placed Lincoln, who were upset 2-1 at home by Rochdale.

Dale started the day in bottom place but Oliver Rathbone and Stephen Humphreys were on target as a first win in 10 games moved them up two places and to within two points of safety.

Morgan Rogers had equalised for Lincoln but it is now only one win in six games for the faltering Imps.

Fourth-placed Sunderland were not in action, with Lee Johnson's side involved in the Papa John's Trophy final at Wembley on Sunday.

But Doncaster could not take advantage as lowly Northampton held them 0-0 and it is now only two wins in nine games for Rovers.

Ipswich moved above Portsmouth into the play-off places with a 1-0 victory over Plymouth.

On-loan Tottenham striker Troy Parrott struck as early as the fourth minute with his first Ipswich goal.

Charlton and Shrewsbury drew 1-1 with Conor Washington's 11th goal of the season after 78 minutes cancelling out an earlier effort from Sean Goss.

MK Dons edged a five-goal thriller against Accrington 3-2 as Matt O'Riley headed home the winner in the second minute of stoppage time.

Cameron Jerome's double had put the Dons in control before Stanley levelled through Dion Charles and an Andrew Surman own goal.

Local honours were shared in a goalless draw between Blackpool and Fleetwood and relegation rivals Bristol Rovers and AFC Wimbledon also drew 0-0 at the Memorial Ground.

Burton continued to pull away from danger with a 3-0 success at Crewe, their sixth straight win under boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Kane Hemmings struck a first-half hat-trick after nine, 23 and 34 minutes and the striker now has 13 goals for the season.

Vadaine Oliver scored twice as Gillingham produced a 3-1 comeback victory at Swindon.

Brett Pitman poked Swindon ahead just before half-time, but Oliver scored twice in four second-half minutes and Kyle Dempsey sealed the win.