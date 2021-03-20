League One highlights and round-up: Hull, Peterborough, Sunderland held

The top of Sky Bet League One remained unchanged as the leading six sides were all forced to settle for draws on Saturday.

Leaders Hull and second-placed Peterborough both needed to come from behind to draw at lowly Shrewsbury and Rochdale respectively, while the battle of third and fourth between Sunderland and Lincoln also finished level.

There were also draws for fifth-placed Doncaster at Gillingham and, in Nigel Adkins' first match as manager, sixth-placed Charlton against AFC Wimbledon.

Elsewhere, another new manager began with a win as Danny Cowley's Portsmouth beat Ipswich.

Hull remain three points clear at the top after being held 1-1 at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

They fell behind when a Nathaniel Ogbeta free-kick struck the bar and then rebounded into the net off goalkeeper Matt Ingram nine minutes into the second half. Greg Docherty quickly levelled with a fine strike from the edge of the box after his initial effort was blocked, but the Tigers were unable to force a winner.

It initially looked like Posh could pounce on any slip-up by Hull, but Darren Ferguson's side ultimately needed a last-gasp penalty from Jonson Clarke-Harris to snatch a 3-3 draw.

Peterborough raced ahead at the Crown Oil Arena with an early strike from Siriki Dembele and doubled their advantage through Sammie Szmodics, but Stephen Humphrys pulled one back from the penalty spot.

That gave Rochdale hope and they turned the game around with quickfire goals late on from Jake Beesley and Jimmy Keohane, but Clarke-Harris had the final word from the spot.

Third-placed Sunderland were chasing a sixth successive win in all competitions but were unable to capitalise on Callum McFadzean's 40th-minute header against the Imps at the Stadium of Light. Callum Morton equalised against the run of play for the visitors just after the hour.

Veteran James Coppinger made a goal and scored another as Doncaster came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Gillingham.

Jordan Graham and Vadaine Oliver netted inside the first four minutes for the Gills but 40-year-old Coppinger set up Tom Anderson and then equalised.

Ryan Longman struck twice for AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane to thwart former Southampton and Hull boss Adkins as he took the Charlton reins.

0:23 Akin Famewo's terrible back-pass gave Ryan Longman the easiest goal he'l ever have as Famewo's error cost Charlton their 2-1 lead to eventually draw 2-2.

The Addicks led twice through Jayden Stockley and Diallang Jaiyesimi, but Longman responded to both.

Marcus Harness scored the decisive goal as Cowley made a winning start at Pompey. Harness struck 18 minutes from time against Ipswich after Tom Naylor had cancelled out James Norwood's opener.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's Burton suffered their first defeat in eight games as they went down 2-1 at home to MK Dons.

A Scott Fraser penalty and Warren O'Hora header did the damage for the Dons before Lucas Akins pulled one back from the spot.

Swindon jumped off the bottom and out of the relegation places altogether as they claimed a much-needed 2-0 win at Fleetwood courtesy of two goals from Scott Twine.

Wigan fell back into the bottom four as they were beaten 3-1 at Accrington. Latics took a first-minute lead through Callum Lang, but Cameron Burgess replied almost immediately and further goals from Michael Nottingham and, from the penalty spot, Dion Charles, secured the points for Stanley.

A Niall Ennis double gave Plymouth a 2-0 win over Bristol Rovers, while Owen Dale's second-half effort gave Crewe a 1-0 win at Northampton.

Kenneth Dougall and Daniel Ballard were on target as Blackpool beat Oxford 2-0 at the Kassam Stadium.