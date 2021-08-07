Gillingham vs Lincoln: Police investigating racism allegation during League One match

Gillingham are waiting to hear the findings of the investigation and will work with the relevant authorities if required; There was a coming together between Lincoln's players and Gillingham fans after the away side opened the scoring four minutes into the game

Kent Police are investigating an allegation of racism during Saturday's 1-1 draw between Gillingham and Lincoln at Priestfield Stadium.

Gillingham, who are also aware of an allegation of racism, are waiting to hear the findings of the investigation and will work with the relevant authorities if required.

There was a coming together between Lincoln's players and Gillingham fans after the away side opened the scoring through Tayo Edun four minutes into the League One match on the opening day of the season.

The celebrations overflowed beyond the advertising hoardings near the Gillingham supporters, and two fans appeared to push members of the Lincoln team, while others also approached the players.

Gillingham battled back from an early Tayo Edun goal to earn a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Lincoln on the opening day of the League One season.

Edun put the visitors ahead after just four minutes at Priestfield but the Gills hit back on the stroke of half-time through Danny Lloyd to claim a point.

Lincoln could hardly have wished for a better start to the new season as they took the lead when Edun lashed home into the top corner after Jamie Cumming had produced a great save to keep out Anthony Scully's initial effort.

The hosts came close to equalising just shy of the half-hour mark when Vadaine Oliver's looping header hit the crossbar, before Josh Griffiths pulled off a smart save to deny Max Ehmer on the rebound.

They did eventually equalise just before half-time, however, as a fumble from Griffiths led to a goalmouth scramble with the ball eventually being bundled home by Lloyd.