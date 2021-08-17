League One highlights and round-up: Portsmouth, Sheff Wed win; Sunderland lose

Ryan Tunnicliffe struck the winner as Portsmouth climbed to the top of the Sky Bet League One table with a 1-0 victory over Shrewsbury at Fratton Park.

Marcus Harness slipped in the 28-year-old who took a touch and slotted it past Marko Marosi in the third minute to secure Pompey a third consecutive triumph.

Burton handed Sunderland their first defeat of the season whilst keeping their 100 per cent start with a 1-0 win at the Pirelli Stadium.

Jonny Smith curled the ball into the far corner just past the hour mark to send Albion second, with the away side denied a goal with the last kick of the game via the offside flag.

Ipswich's miserable start to the season continued after they were beaten 2-1 by Cheltenham at the Jonny Rocks Stadium.

Matt Penney put the visitors in front before Callum Wright got up brilliantly to nod the hosts level and with five minutes to go, Will Boyle tucked the ball home following a long Ben Tozer throw to hand the Robins their first win of the campaign.

Sheffield Wednesday's return to League One also remained positive as they beat Fleetwood 1-0 at Hillsborough.

Dennis Adeniran's initial strike was saved by Alex Cairns and Lee Gregory followed in and tapped home the rebound to help the Owls carry on their unbeaten run.

There was late drama at Plough Lane as AFC Wimbledon were pegged back by 10-man Gillingham deep into stoppage time.

David Tutonda was given his marching orders with just over 20 minutes to go when he fouled Henry Lawrence on the edge of the box. The home side thought they had their winner when Ollie Palmer's 85th-minute header put them in front, but a Paul Kalambayi own goal at the death made sure both sides shared the spoils.

Accrington made it two wins on the bounce with a 1-0 victory over Doncaster at the Wham Stadium.

Joe Pritchard tried his luck at goal with a long-range effort and Rovers keeper Pontus Dahlberg fumbled the ball over the line in the third minute.

Bolton picked up their first win of the season and kept their unbeaten record with a 1-0 victory over Lincoln at the LNER Stadium when Antoni Sarcevic scored from close range in the second half.

MK Dons came from behind to beat Charlton 2-1 at Stadium MK.

Jayden Stockley nodded the visitors in front before Troy Parrott slotted in the equaliser and Mo Eisa bagged the winner just after the hour mark.

Morecambe fell to their first defeat of the season when Michael Smith caught out keeper Jokull Andresson with a strike from distance to help Rotherham return to winning ways.

A James Henry penalty helped Oxford defeat Crewe 1-0 and pick up their second win in the space of a week.

Plymouth and Cambridge shared the spoils as Joe Ironside levelled the scores with 15 minutes to go to cancel out Luke Jephcott's opener at Home Park.

Wycombe and Wigan could not be separated as they drew 1-1 at the DW Stadium.

Jordan Jones' free-kick was headed into the feet of Callum Lang and he controlled and fired the ball into the top corner before Wycombe equalised in stoppage time through Anthony Stewart.