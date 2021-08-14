League One highlights and round-up: Wycombe, Morecambe win; Charlton beaten

Wycombe moved top of Sky Bet League One, as teenager Oliver Pendlebury scored twice in a 3-1 win over Cheltenham.

Sam Vokes gave Gareth Ainsworth's men the lead after 14 minutes, but veteran forward Andy Williams levelled for the Robins on the stroke of half-time.

Pendlebury - who joined Wycombe from Reading last month - then had the final say, as he struck twice inside the final 15 minutes of the game to extend the Chairboys' perfect start to life back in the third tier.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Cheltenham and Wycombe Wanderers

Morecambe showed once again that they are capable of competing in the division after a 2-0 win over Shrewsbury, courtesy of an Adam Phillips penalty and Cole Stockton's fourth goal in three games in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Portsmouth, Sunderland and Burton each made it two wins from two on Saturday afternoon.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Morecambe and Shrewsbury

John Marquis and Marcus Harness were on target as Pompey saw off Crewe 2-0, while the Black Cats beat MK Dons 2-1 and the Brewers had a late Lucas Akins penalty to thank for a 2-1 win over Ipswich.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore enjoyed a winning reunion with former club Doncaster as the Owls won 2-0 at Hillsborough, and a Luke Jephcott strike was enough for Plymouth to beat Gillingham 1-0.

Wigan beat Rotherham by the same scoreline at the DW Stadium, as Will Keane struck a last-gasp winner in second-half stoppage-time.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between MK Dons and Sunderland

Elsewhere, Oxford held on to beat Charlton 2-1, while AFC Wimbledon and Bolton played out a thrilling 3-3 draw at Plough Lane and Accrington held off a late Cambridge fightback to win 2-1.

Meanwhile, a second-half double from Anthony Scully helped Lincoln come from behind to beat Fleetwood 2-1 at the LNER Stadium.