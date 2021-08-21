League One highlights and round-up: Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe win

Sheffield Wednesday maintained their impressive start to the season as they beat Rotherham 2-0 to top the Sky Bet League One table.

The Millers were made to pay for an early penalty miss as Florian Kamberi and Lee Gregory sealed the win for Wednesday at the New York Stadium.

Wycombe are second in the table behind the Owls, also on 10 points, after Sam Vokes scored early to secure them a 1-0 victory against Lincoln.

Portsmouth are third after a goalless draw at Doncaster ended their run of three straight wins.

Accrington are in fourth on nine points after a narrow 1-0 win at Crewe, where they are joined by Sunderland and Burton.

Sunderland saw off AFC Wimbledon at the Stadium of Light, while Burton dropped their first points of the season in a 3-0 loss at Cambridge.

Bolton made it back-to-back wins as they came from behind to defeat Oxford 2-1, and there was also a 2-0 win for Wigan at Charlton.

Fleetwood beat Cheltenham 3-2, Gillingham saw off Morecambe 2-1, and Plymouth enjoyed a 3-0 triumph at Shrewsbury.

Ipswich and MK Dons played out a 2-2 draw at Portman Road.