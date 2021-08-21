League One highlights and round-up: Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe win

Sheffield Wednesday top of Sky Bet League One after 2-0 victory at Rotherham; Wycombe also on 10 points after beating Lincoln 1-0; Portsmouth held for first time this season after goalless draw at Doncaster

Saturday 21 August 2021 19:12, UK

Sheffield Wednesday maintained their impressive start to the season as they beat Rotherham 2-0 to top the Sky Bet League One table.

Watch League One goals and highlights

Watch League One goals and highlights

Head here to see all the League One goals and highlights...

The Millers were made to pay for an early penalty miss as Florian Kamberi and Lee Gregory sealed the win for Wednesday at the New York Stadium.

Wycombe are second in the table behind the Owls, also on 10 points, after Sam Vokes scored early to secure them a 1-0 victory against Lincoln.

Portsmouth are third after a goalless draw at Doncaster ended their run of three straight wins.

Accrington are in fourth on nine points after a narrow 1-0 win at Crewe, where they are joined by Sunderland and Burton.

Trending

Sunderland saw off AFC Wimbledon at the Stadium of Light, while Burton dropped their first points of the season in a 3-0 loss at Cambridge.

Bolton made it back-to-back wins as they came from behind to defeat Oxford 2-1, and there was also a 2-0 win for Wigan at Charlton.

Also See:

Fleetwood beat Cheltenham 3-2, Gillingham saw off Morecambe 2-1, and Plymouth enjoyed a 3-0 triumph at Shrewsbury.

Ipswich and MK Dons played out a 2-2 draw at Portman Road.

Win £250,000 on Tuesday!

Win £250,000 on Tuesday!

FREE TO PLAY: Do not miss your chance to land the Super 6 jackpot for the sixth time this season in Tuesday's round.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

GolfPass on Sky Q