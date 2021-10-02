League One highlights and round-up: Portsmouth, Wigan, Wycombe win

Sunderland were knocked off the top of Sky Bet League One on Saturday, as Portsmouth strolled to a 4-0 victory at Fratton Park.
Marcus Harness gave Danny Cowley's men the lead after 19 minutes, with Lee Brown and John Marquis striking to make it 3-0 before the break.
Marquis then added a fourth just after the hour mark, sealing Pompey's first win since August 17.
As a result, Wigan leapt above them into top spot after a 2-0 win over Gillingham at Priestfield, courtesy of goals from Max Power and Will Keane.
Meanwhile, Will Grigg was on the scoresheet as fellow promotion-chasers Rotherham strolled to a 2-0 win against Cheltenham and James Henry hit a stoppage time winner to earn Oxford a dramatic 2-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday.
Trending
- LIVE FREEVIEW: Explosive KO artist Riakporhe
- Ole defends selection as Ronaldo marches off at whistle
- Eubank Jr fight off, Avanesyan tops bill on Sky Sports
- LIVE WATCHALONG: Viddal Riley's fight night
- Tuchel on Werner ending goal drought: We're all relieved
- LIVE STREAM: Fight Night undercard
- What time is Eubank Jr in the ring?
- FREE LIVE GOLF: ShopRite LPGA Classic
- Britain's most feared puncher? 'They won't mention my name'
- PL predictions: Another slip for faltering Man Utd
There was an absolute thriller at Adams Park, where Wycombe battled back after falling behind to Morecambe and ran out eventual 4-3 winners, while at the Keepmoat Stadium, rock-bottom Doncaster stunned MK Dons 2-1 to earn just their second win of the season.
Elsewhere, Accrington came from behind to beat struggling Ipswich 2-1, Bolton beat Shrewsbury by the same scoreline at the UniBol and Charlton held on for a much-needed win over Fleetwood, with goals from Jonathan Leko and Jayden Stockley.
And AFC Wimbledon held Burton to a 1-1 draw at Plough Lane, with Lincoln and Plymouth and Crewe and Cambridge playing out an entertaining 2-2 draws.