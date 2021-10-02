League One highlights and round-up: Portsmouth, Wigan, Wycombe win

Sunderland stunned by Portsmouth, whose 4-0 win was their first since August 17; Wigan move into top spot after 2-0 win over Gillingham; Wycombe edge Morecambe in seven-goal thriller; Also wins for Rotherham, Accrington, Oxford and Bolton

Saturday 2 October 2021 19:59, UK

Sunderland were knocked off the top of Sky Bet League One on Saturday, as Portsmouth strolled to a 4-0 victory at Fratton Park.

Watch League One goals and highlights

Watch League One goals and highlights

Head here to see all the League One goals and highlights...

Marcus Harness gave Danny Cowley's men the lead after 19 minutes, with Lee Brown and John Marquis striking to make it 3-0 before the break.

Marquis then added a fourth just after the hour mark, sealing Pompey's first win since August 17.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Portsmouth and Sunderland.

As a result, Wigan leapt above them into top spot after a 2-0 win over Gillingham at Priestfield, courtesy of goals from Max Power and Will Keane.

Meanwhile, Will Grigg was on the scoresheet as fellow promotion-chasers Rotherham strolled to a 2-0 win against Cheltenham and James Henry hit a stoppage time winner to earn Oxford a dramatic 2-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday.

Trending

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Wycombe and Morecambe.

There was an absolute thriller at Adams Park, where Wycombe battled back after falling behind to Morecambe and ran out eventual 4-3 winners, while at the Keepmoat Stadium, rock-bottom Doncaster stunned MK Dons 2-1 to earn just their second win of the season.

Elsewhere, Accrington came from behind to beat struggling Ipswich 2-1, Bolton beat Shrewsbury by the same scoreline at the UniBol and Charlton held on for a much-needed win over Fleetwood, with goals from Jonathan Leko and Jayden Stockley.

Also See:

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Accrington Stanley and Ipswich Town.

And AFC Wimbledon held Burton to a 1-1 draw at Plough Lane, with Lincoln and Plymouth and Crewe and Cambridge playing out an entertaining 2-2 draws.

Win £250,000 on Tuesday!

Win £250,000 on Tuesday!

FREE TO PLAY: Do not miss your chance to land the Super 6 jackpot for the sixth time this season in Tuesday's round.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema