League One highlights and round-up: Portsmouth, Wigan, Wycombe win

Sunderland were knocked off the top of Sky Bet League One on Saturday, as Portsmouth strolled to a 4-0 victory at Fratton Park.

Marcus Harness gave Danny Cowley's men the lead after 19 minutes, with Lee Brown and John Marquis striking to make it 3-0 before the break.

Marquis then added a fourth just after the hour mark, sealing Pompey's first win since August 17.

As a result, Wigan leapt above them into top spot after a 2-0 win over Gillingham at Priestfield, courtesy of goals from Max Power and Will Keane.

Meanwhile, Will Grigg was on the scoresheet as fellow promotion-chasers Rotherham strolled to a 2-0 win against Cheltenham and James Henry hit a stoppage time winner to earn Oxford a dramatic 2-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday.

There was an absolute thriller at Adams Park, where Wycombe battled back after falling behind to Morecambe and ran out eventual 4-3 winners, while at the Keepmoat Stadium, rock-bottom Doncaster stunned MK Dons 2-1 to earn just their second win of the season.

Elsewhere, Accrington came from behind to beat struggling Ipswich 2-1, Bolton beat Shrewsbury by the same scoreline at the UniBol and Charlton held on for a much-needed win over Fleetwood, with goals from Jonathan Leko and Jayden Stockley.

And AFC Wimbledon held Burton to a 1-1 draw at Plough Lane, with Lincoln and Plymouth and Crewe and Cambridge playing out an entertaining 2-2 draws.