Police investigate alleged online racist abuse of Scunthorpe's Olufela Olomola

Olufela Olomola in action for Scunthorpe United

Humberside Police are investigating after Scunthorpe United forward Olufela Olomola was the victim of alleged racist abuse on social media at the weekend.

Scunthorpe have pledged their support to the London-born player and have already said they are investigating the matter separately after Olomola shared a post about him on social media referencing the colour of his skin.

"We are investigating a report of online racial abuse that occurred the weekend of 1 - 2 August," a Humberside Police statement read.



"Reports of this nature are taken seriously and we are carrying out enquiries into the incident. We would always encourage anyone who is a victim to please come forward.

"There are also independent organisations such as Kick It Out (https://www.kickitout.org/) and True Vision (https://www.report-it.org.uk/) which can receive reports via their websites."

Scunthorpe said in a statement that "there is no excuse or justification for this disgusting behaviour".

"They aren't views shared by the club, and we will investigate and deal with those responsible."