Keith Hill: Scunthorpe appoint former Rochdale, Barnsley and Bolton manager

Scunthorpe have appointed Keith Hill as their new manager.
The former Rochdale, Barnsley and Bolton boss replaces Neil Cox, who was sacked on Monday with Scunthorpe bottom of League Two with two wins from 15 games.
Hill, who twice guided Rochdale to promotion to the third tier, was sacked as Tranmere manager in May just before their League Two play-off semi-final with Morecambe.
The length of the contract Hill, 52, has signed at Glanford Park has not been disclosed.
Scunthorpe face Doncaster Rovers at home in the FA Cup first round on Saturday, before the same opposition visit again in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday.
Hill's first league game in charge will be at home against Salford City on November 13.