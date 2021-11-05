Keith Hill: Scunthorpe appoint former Rochdale, Barnsley and Bolton manager

Scunthorpe, bottom of League Two, have not disclosed the length of contract Keith Hill has signed at Glanford Park; the Iron host League One Doncaster Rovers in the first round of the FA Cup on Saturday

Friday 5 November 2021 11:47, UK

Keith Hill was sacked by Tranmere on May 11
Image: Keith Hill returns to management after being sacked by Tranmere in May despite leading them to the League Two play-offs

Scunthorpe have appointed Keith Hill as their new manager.

The former Rochdale, Barnsley and Bolton boss replaces Neil Cox, who was sacked on Monday with Scunthorpe bottom of League Two with two wins from 15 games.

Hill, who twice guided Rochdale to promotion to the third tier, was sacked as Tranmere manager in May just before their League Two play-off semi-final with Morecambe.

The length of the contract Hill, 52, has signed at Glanford Park has not been disclosed.

Scunthorpe face Doncaster Rovers at home in the FA Cup first round on Saturday, before the same opposition visit again in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday.

Also See:

Trending

Hill's first league game in charge will be at home against Salford City on November 13.

Win £250,000 on Wednesday!

Win £250,000 on Wednesday!

The Champions League returns, with the £250,000 Super 6 jackpot up for grabs. Play for free, entries by 7:45.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema