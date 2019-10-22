Police to meet Bristol City over alleged supporter racism at Luton

Avon & Somerset Police will meet with Bristol City on Wednesday to discuss possible new measures for fans to report racist abuse.

Both the Championship club and local force are assisting Bedfordshire police with their investigation into alleged racist chanting from the away end at Kenilworth Road during the Robins' 3-0 defeat Luton on Saturday.

Ahead of Wednesday's game at home to Charlton, officers will discuss the incident with the club and how to improve ways to flag abuse, after Bristol City fans first reported what was going on around them at the weekend.

Those reports were made on social media and picked up by various officials at the club including the owner Steve Lansdown, who promised to ban the culprits from Ashton Gate and from purchasing future away tickets.

In tandem with police, the Robins' safety officer is understood to be compiling those reports along with CCTV footage, and the club intend to action and "deal harshly" if the perpetrators are identified.

Bristol City have also already been looking at future processes for purchasing away tickets from next season, including a priority scheme to ensure "genuine" fans fill up their away allocations.

City owner Steve Lansdown (right) said he was "shocked and disappointed" about the alleged events away at Luton

On Tuesday, Bedfordshire Police confirmed to Sky Sports News that they are: "Currently investigating two allegations of racist and indecent chanting coming from the away section at the Luton Town v Bristol City match at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

"Officers are following lines of inquiry to establish events surrounding the incidents.

"We work in close partnership with Luton Town Football Club and allegations such as this will be investigated appropriately to ensure the sport is family-friendly and accessible to all.

"Racism has absolutely no place in society, and football is no exception to that."

The events took place on another dark weekend for racism in football, with incidents reported from Manchester United-Liverpool, Northampton-Salford City and the FA Cup tie between Haringey Borough and Yeovil Town, where two away fans were arrested after the game was abandoned.

Northamptonshire Police are appealing for more witnesses to assist in their investigation into allegations of racist chanting from the away section of Sixfields on Saturday.