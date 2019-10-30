Bristol City boss Lee Johnson handed touchline ban and fine
Last Updated: 30/10/19 4:20pm
Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson has been handed a one-match touchline ban by the FA and fined £2,000 following comments he made after their defeat to Luton.
Johnson has admitted that his language towards a match official on the field of play at the end of their 3-0 Sky Bet Championship defeat at Kenilworth Road on October 19 was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper.
He will serve the ban with immediate effect, meaning he must watch from the stands when the Robins play Barnsley at Oakwell on Friday - live on Sky Sports.
