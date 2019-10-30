Bristol City boss Lee Johnson handed touchline ban and fine

Lee Johnson must serve a touchline ban

Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson has been handed a one-match touchline ban by the FA and fined £2,000 following comments he made after their defeat to Luton.

Johnson has admitted that his language towards a match official on the field of play at the end of their 3-0 Sky Bet Championship defeat at Kenilworth Road on October 19 was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper.

[1/2] Lee Johnson has been fined £2,000 and banned from the touchline for one match with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/Li2D5mwJJJ — FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) October 30, 2019

He will serve the ban with immediate effect, meaning he must watch from the stands when the Robins play Barnsley at Oakwell on Friday - live on Sky Sports.

Barnsley vs Bristol C Live on

More to follow…