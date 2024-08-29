EFL Essential Info: Championship predictions podcast, exclusives & what's on Sky Sports+ this weekend

Massive live games, how to watch free highlights, league tables, predictions and more. Everything you need to know about the EFL this weekend.

Championship Predictions: Listen to the podcast!!!

Sky Sports duo Simeon Gholam and David Prutton look ahead to the weekend's Sky Bet Championship action, predicting the results of every fixture; listen to the podcast below or via any of your regular podcast providers.

What EFL is live on Sky Sports+ this weekend?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Championship Predictions podcast duo Simeon Gholam and David Prutton look ahead to Luton vs QPR

Fri Aug 30

Luton vs QPR (CH) - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

Sat Aug 31 (all 12.30pm kick-offs)

Burnley vs Blackburn (CH), also live on Sky Sports Football from 11am

Cardiff vs Middlesbrough (CH)

Coventry vs Norwich (CH)

Blackpool vs Wycombe (L1)

Rotherham vs Huddersfield (L1)

Gillingham vs Chesterfield (L2)

Port Vale vs Doncaster (L2)

Sun Sep 1

Sheffield United vs Watford (CH) - 3pm, also live on Sky Sports Football from 2.30pm

Mon Sep 2

Salford vs MK Dons (L2) - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm

EFL Goal Zone

New for this season, catch all of the goals from Saturday's 12.30pm kick-offs on Sky Sports News live on Soccer Saturday with a dedicated part of the studio set aside to showcase every ball hitting the back of the net.

Free-to-watch EFL highlights

Should you miss your team play, or just want to catch up, then remember we have free match highlights from all Sky Bet Championship fixtures available for you shortly after the full-time whistle blows.

Every Saturday 3pm kick-off will be available from 5.15pm, while all other highlights will be available shortly after full-time.

'It all feels so long ago' | Woodburn on making Liverpool history

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ben Woodburn chats to Sky Sports EFL Editor Simeon Gholam about becoming Liverpool's record youngest goalscorer and the challenges he's faced since

Essential EFL: The Interviews

Simeon Gholam speaks to Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl and Notts County striker David McGoldrick on this episode of The EFL Interviews.

Rohl talks about his side's up-and-down start to the Championship season and also about his role as a TV pundit during Euro 2024.

McGoldrick explains how he's enjoying being back in his home city of Nottingham and how he has managed to sustain a two-decade-long career which has seen him play in every division of the EFL.

