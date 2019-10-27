Nottingham Forest donate 3,000 food parcels to homeless after Reading game postponed

Nottingham Forest’s home game against Reading had to be called off due to bad weather

Nottingham Forest donated 3,000 food parcels to a homeless charity after Saturday's game against Reading was called off.

The Championship encounter at the City Ground had to be postponed because heavy rain left the pitch waterlogged.

But instead of seeing tonnes of matchday food (including pies, pasties and sandwiches) go to waste, the club decided to give it to Framework, a homeless charity based in Nottingham.

Around 3,000 food parcels handed out yesterday following the game's postponement 👏@Framework_HA #NFFC pic.twitter.com/x4XKDV5XZj — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) October 27, 2019

The match was one of six games in the Football League that had to be postponed after a deluge of rain over the weekend.

Macclesfield vs Bradford was the first game to be cancelled, before Tranmere vs Doncaster was also rained off.

Other games that were called off were Lincoln vs Bolton, Forest Green vs Crewe and Grimsby vs Cheltenham.

Nottingham Forest have said the date for their rearranged game with Reading will be confirmed 'in due course'.