Nottingham Forest look to ban supporter over alleged racism during Luton Town clash

Nottingham Forest have condemned the alleged incident which happened during their Championship match at Luton earlier in November

Nottingham Forest have told Sky Sports News they are looking to issue a lifetime ban to a supporter who allegedly shouted racist abuse in the Championship clash at Luton Town.

Following the 2-1 win for Forest on November 2, a video emerged on social media of a fan appearing to direct racist slurs towards a steward at Kenilworth Road.

The Championship club has issued the following statement to Sky Sports News: "Nottingham Forest are aware of the video circulating on social media.

"The club have identified the individual responsible and will be looking to enforce a lifetime ban with immediate effect.

"The club have also reported the incident to the police."

Bedfordshire Police confirmed that they are looking into the alleged abuse: "We are investigating reports of a racially aggravated public order offence at the Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest football match on November 2.

"We are working with both clubs as part of our enquiries."

Nottinghamshire Police Chief Inspector Claire Rukas also said: "We take all reports of hate incidents very seriously and works closely with other forces at sporting events to ensure that any allegations of racism are investigated thoroughly.

"We will be working closely with Bedfordshire Police's investigation into the video circulating on social media and will ensure that appropriate civil and criminal action is taken against those responsible."

Forest have confirmed that they will be seeking to issue a lifetime ban to the supporter in question

On Sunday, Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Taison left the pitch in tears after he appeared to be targeted during a Ukranian Premier League match against Dynamo Kiev.

A Brescia ultras group labelled the club's striker Mario Balotelli as "arrogant" after he was subject to racism from Hellas Verona supporters in a game in Serie A.

Meanwhile, the president of Kosovo's football association says that England will not face any racist abuse when the two sides face each other in a European Qualifier on November 17.