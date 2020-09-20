Scott McKenna: Aberdeen receive 'significant' offer from English club, says Derek McInnes

Scott McKenna has made 119 appearances for Aberdeen in all competitions

Derek McInnes has confirmed Aberdeen have received a "significant" offer for defender Scott McKenna from an English club.

It is understood the club is Sky Bet Championship side Nottingham Forest, with the 23-year-old Scotland international not in Sunday's squad for the Scottish Premiership match against Motherwell.

Forest had two offers for McKenna turned down last summer while Aberdeen rejected a £7m bid from Aston Villa two years ago - with Celtic, Stoke and Queens Park Rangers also previously linked with the centre-back.

McKenna has been a mainstay in the heart of Aberdeen's defence since his breakthrough three years ago, going on to make 119 appearances in all competitions and helping the Dons finish second in the 2017-18 campaign.

He earned his first Scotland cap two years ago, going on to play 16 times for the national team.

Aberdeen rejected a formal transfer request from McKenna last summer.

He grew up supporting Celtic, who reportedly had been preparing a £10m bid in 2018, which never materialised as the Glasgow side ended their interest.

Forest missed out on the Championship play-offs last season by the finest of margins, and decided in the summer to stick with head coach Sabri Lamouchi.

They have lost their opening two matches of the 2020/21 campaign to QPR and Cardiff respectively.

