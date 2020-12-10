Nottingham Forest fined £5,000 by FA for players' conduct in Watford game

Nottingham Forest players confronted referee David Webb after Watford midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah avoided a second yellow card for a challenge on Harry Arter during the second half of the goalless draw in the Championship on December 2

Thursday 10 December 2020 14:16, UK

FOREST V WATFORD 1:03
Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Watford on December 2

Nottingham Forest have been fined £5,000 by the Football Association for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during last week's match with Watford.

Forest players reacted furiously following a challenge by Nathaniel Chalobah on Harry Arter in the 84th minute of the goalless draw in the Championship on December 2.

Chalobah had already been booked in the game at the City Ground but referee David Webb did not take any further action.

Arter was booked for his protestations to the referee.

Nottingham Forest players, including Harry Arter who was booked for his protestations, confronted referee David Webb
Image: Forest players, including Harry Arter who was booked for his protestations, confronted referee David Webb

Forest accepted the standard penalty for the breach of FA regulations.

Trending

Chalobah missed Watford's subsequent game in the Championship - a 1-0 defeat to Cardiff - through suspension as he had picked up five bookings for the season.

Also See:

Forest sit 21st in the Championship and face Brentford on Saturday, targeting a first win since November 7.

Win £250,000 for free with Super 6!

Win £250,000 for free with Super 6!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3:00pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Darts Show Podcast