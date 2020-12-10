Nottingham Forest fined £5,000 by FA for players' conduct in Watford game

Nottingham Forest have been fined £5,000 by the Football Association for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during last week's match with Watford.

Forest players reacted furiously following a challenge by Nathaniel Chalobah on Harry Arter in the 84th minute of the goalless draw in the Championship on December 2.

Chalobah had already been booked in the game at the City Ground but referee David Webb did not take any further action.

Arter was booked for his protestations to the referee.

Image: Forest players, including Harry Arter who was booked for his protestations, confronted referee David Webb

Forest accepted the standard penalty for the breach of FA regulations.

Chalobah missed Watford's subsequent game in the Championship - a 1-0 defeat to Cardiff - through suspension as he had picked up five bookings for the season.

Forest sit 21st in the Championship and face Brentford on Saturday, targeting a first win since November 7.