Steve Cooper: Nottingham Forest appoint former Swansea head coach to replace Chris Hughton

Nottingham Forest have appointed Steve Cooper as head coach on a two-year contract.

Cooper took his training session as Forest boss on Tuesday morning, with the Championship's bottom club next in action at home to Millwall on Saturday.

Forest then travel to Barnsley next Wednesday, September 29 - live on Sky Sports.

Cooper becomes Forest's 14th permanent managerial appointment in the past 10 years.

Nottingham Forest managers – past 10 years (matches in charge) Steve McClaren (13), Steve Cotterill (37), Sean O’Driscoll (26), Alex McLeish (7), Billy Davies (59), Stuart Pearce (32), Dougie Freedman (57), Philippe Montanier (30), Mark Warburton (37), Aitor Karanka (52), Martin O’Neill (19), Sabri Lamouchi (55), Chris Hughton (53)



(Not including interim managers)

Forest agreed compensation with Cooper's former club Swansea late last week because he was still technically contracted to the Welsh club.

He left the Liberty Stadium as head coach in July after leading them to the Championship play-offs.

Cooper, who guided England to the U17 World Cup in 2017, was immediately identified as the preferred candidate following the sacking of Chris Hughton.

"Steve was our first choice as head coach and we are delighted to have secured his services. His record of developing young talent is exceptional," Forest CEO Dane Murphy said.

"Steve knows what is required to be successful in the Championship and has a proven track record with Swansea.

"We have reduced the age of our squad over the summer and Steve is the ideal coach to blend a team to start moving us up the table.

"On behalf of the owner and the board, we welcome Steve to the club and look forward to providing every support he needs to be a success at Nottingham Forest".

Forest started the Championship campaign with one draw and six defeats.

After Hughton departed, a managerless Forest claimed their first league win of the season with a 2-0 victory at Huddersfield.

With interim head coach Steven Reid overseeing Saturday's game, a first-half strike from Lewis Grabban and an own goal by Lee Nicholls just after half-time saw Forest pick up all three points.

It was also the first time they have scored more than one goal in a league game since April.