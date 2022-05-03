Championship: Nottingham Forest, Huddersfield, Sheffield United among teams in play-off contention

Scott Parker's Bournemouth secured the second automatic promotion spot with a 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest on May 3; Steve Cooper's Reds one of six teams - including Huddersfield, Sheffield United and Luton - jostling for one of four Championship play-off berths

Dan Long

@DanLong__

Tuesday 3 May 2022 23:46, UK

With the automatic promotion places wrapped up, the battle to secure a place in the Sky Bet Championship play-offs will continue until the final day of the season.

Runaway leaders Fulham secured promotion to the Premier League at the first time of asking after a 3-0 win over Preston on April 19 and then lifted the title after a crushing 7-0 win over play-off chasing Luton on May 2.

They were then joined by Bournemouth on May 3, after Scott Parker's side scored a late goal to sink Nottingham Forest and make their six-point cushion inside the top two unassailable with one game to spare.

And with the relegation places having been settled for weeks now, too, that leaves just the remaining four places in the top six up for grabs. But with Huddersfield having secured one and Forest another, there are two berths remaining, with Sheffield United, Luton, Middlesbrough and Millwall left to contest them.

Just three points separate the fifth-placed Blades from the eighth-placed Lions.

Trending

Here, we take a look at the runners and riders, their form and their key remaining fixtures as they bid to break free of the Championship's clutches and reach the Premier League...

Nottingham Forest

Position: 3rd
Games played: 45
Points: 79
Form (most recent first): LWWWW
Sky Bet promotion odds: 7/4

Also See:

Remaining fixtures: Hull (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest

Huddersfield

Position: 4th
Games played: 45
Points: 79
Form (most recent first): WWWDW
Sky Bet promotion odds: 4/1

Remaining fixtures: Bristol City (H) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Coventry City and Huddersfield Town

Sheffield United

Position: 5th
Games played: 45
Points: 72
Form (most recent first): WDWLD
Sky Bet promotion odds: 5/2

Remaining fixtures: Fulham (H) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Sheffield United

Luton

Danny Hylton (right) is one of a handful of members of the Luton squad promoted from League Two in 2018 who are still at club

Position: 6th
Games played: 45
Points: 72
Form (most recent first): LDWWL
Sky Bet promotion odds: 5/1

Remaining fixtures: Reading (H) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Luton Town

Middlesbrough

Position: 7th
Games played: 45
Points: 70
Form (most recent first): WWDLD
Sky Bet promotion odds: 8/1

Remaining fixtures: Preston (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Stoke City

Millwall

Position: 8th
Games played: 45
Points: 69
Form (most recent first): WDWDW
Sky Bet promotion odds: 80/1

Remaining fixtures: Bournemouth (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Peterborough United

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema