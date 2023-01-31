Nottingham Forest sign Keylor Navas, Jonjo Shelvey and Felipe to take their signings to 29 since the summer

PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas and Newcastle's Jonjo Shelvey move to Nottingham Forest; Felipe joins Nottingham Forest from Atletico Madrid for an undisclosed fee; the Brazilian has signed a one-and-a-half-year deal until the summer of 2024
Thursday 2 February 2023 19:11, UK
Nottingham Forest have signed PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas, midfielder Jonjo Shelvey from Newcastle and defender Felipe from Atletico Madrid to take their number of signings to 29 since the summer.
Costa Rica goalkeeper Navas, who won three Champions League titles with Real Madrid, has moved to the City Ground on loan until the end of the season.
Navas is still in Paris, but could be in contention for huge Premier League game against Leeds at the City Ground on Saturday, if Dean Henderson is still absent with a thigh injury.
Meanwhile, Shelvey has joined Forest on a two-and-a-half-year contract to bring an end to his seven-year spell at Newcastle, while Felipe has signed a one-and-a-half-year deal.
Shelvey said goodbye to Newcastle fans on the pitch at half-time during their Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg win over Southampton, after he made 202 appearances for the Magpies.
Shelvey, who will wear the No 6 shirt, told the club's official website: "It's a pleasure to be here. As soon as I found out Forest were interested, it caught my eye straight away and I just couldn't wait to get down here.
"It's a fantastic football club that has so much history and I'm really looking forward to getting started.
"My main goal straight away is to fight for my place in the team and stay there. It's not going to be easy because there's a lot of competition for places, but it's a challenge I'm really looking forward to and the competitiveness can only help the team going forward.
"I spoke to Eddie Howe and he had such good words to say about Steve Cooper. I previously knew of him from my time at Liverpool, so I knew what a fantastic coach he was, but meeting him for the first time has been a breath of fresh air.
"He's told me what he expects and the high standards he sets, so I hope I can come and help the team push to stay in the Premier League. I've been in this league a long time, I know what it takes to stay up and what it takes to get a good team to gel, so I'm looking forward to getting started and working with the players that are here."
Meanwhile, experienced defender Felipe told the club's official website: "It was a dream of mine to play in the Premier League and I'm really excited to be part of this wonderful, fast-growing club.
"You can see it's a club looking to really grow. It's a big challenge for me and I made a clear decision to be part of the history here and grow with the club."
Permanent
Taiwo Awoniyi, Union Berlin
Giulian Biancone, Troyes
Moussa Niakhate, Mainz
Omar Richards, Bayern Munich
Neco Williams, Liverpool
Wayne Hennessey, Burnley
Brandon Aguilera, Alajuelense
Harry Toffolo, Huddersfield
Lewis O'Brien, Huddersfield
Jesse Lingard, Manchester United
Orel Mangala, Stuttgart
Emmanuel Dennis, Watford
Cheikhou Kouyate, Crystal Palace
Remo Freuler, Atalanta
Morgan Gibbs-White, Wolves
Hwang Ui-Jo, Bordeuax
Willy Boly, Wolves
Josh Bowler, Blackpool
Serge Aurier, Villarreal
Adnan Kanuric, Sarajevo
Gustavo Scarpa, Palmeiras
Danilo, Palmeiras
Felipe, Atletico Madrid
Jonjo Shelvey, Newcastle
Loan
Dean Henderson, Manchester United
Renan Lodi, Atletico Madrid
Loic Bade, Rennes
Chris Wood, Newcastle
Keylor Navas, Paris Saint-Germain