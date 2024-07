In response to a Nottingham Forest statement outlining their grievances with PGMOL following their match with Everton on 21 April Gary Neville, commenting on Super Sunday, strongly criticised Nottingham Forest's approach.

Sky Sports have discussed with Gary the language used and its potential to cause offence.

Gary has agreed not to use the same or similar terms in future coverage.

Sky Sports apologises to Nottingham Forest for any offence caused by this language.