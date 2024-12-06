Murillo exclusive interview: Nottingham Forest's wall of defiance safeguarding push for European return

An air of defiance still lingers along the corridors leading to the boardroom at Nottingham Forest's Wilford Lane training ground complex.

When They Try To Keep Us Down, We Show Them Who We Are.

A photograph with the banner glistens on the walls.

It was the message displayed by the Trent End as the club edged towards safety in May last season. It is a reminder of how far they have come this season under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Image: The message from the Trent End pictured last season

A major cornerstone of Forest's ability to absorb a points deduction and indeed generate a siege mentality walks into the room for our 1.30pm appointment.

Murillo has been one of many new faces to adorn the famous red and white since the Midlands club went about re-establishing themselves as a force in English football, but in almost every sense he is one of a kind.

"My promise is that we are going to stay in the Premier League."

That was his vow the last time we spoke, back in February.

This hugely-impressive 22-year-old was true to his word. This futsal-inspired defender is nothing if not defiant.

Ten months ago, he had just become engaged to his long-term girlfriend Mabili. The pair got married in late May and are now expecting their first baby in June of next year.

Image: Murillo scores his first senior career goal last month

Scoring his first senior career goal last month, after a clean sweep of awards for his 2023/24 exploits, means Murillo could not be in a better place on a personal level.

"I am very happy with everything that's been happening," he tells Sky Sports. "I'm sure this year has been a blessed year for me. I was able to score my first goal.

"I was anxiously waiting for this moment and it happened. At the time, I celebrated a lot. I remember dancing and hugging my team-mates.

"In terms of my celebration, it was based on a story that happened a few years ago. That's when I changed my mindset from a youth player to a professional player.

"From that moment on, I knew that football was going to be my future. I remember that I needed to wake up to life, because something had happened that wasn't very nice. I had the responsibility for that.

"After the night of that event, I woke up to what I wanted for my life."

Having opened the scoring against Newcastle, Murillo has a thirst for more goals. He was only denied his second in as many home games by a brilliant save from Ipswich Town's Arijanet Muric.

So what has turned the goal-shy centre-back into a greater aerial threat?

"It's more about unmarking," explains Murillo, who joined Forest in August last year for an initial £10m on a five-year deal from Brazilian side Corinthians.

"We need to be able to get free to attack the ball. I think that's the main thing. We know that in the Premier League, set-pieces are very difficult because contact is allowed.

"It's different from other leagues here, there's a lot of contact. It ends up being more difficult. So, the set-piece coach tells me to play on the first post, or second, and we as players can get away from each other to attack the ball.

"Coming out a little further to be able to get away and attack the ball. Right now, we're getting it right. To nearly score twice means we're getting a good understanding.

"God willing, there will be more goals to come."

Even during Wednesday's 3-0 defeat at Manchester City, Murillo stepped into midfield and thumped a shot from 35 yards out, narrowly missing Stefan Ortega's top-left corner.

Image: Murillo steps into midfield at the Etihad Stadium

Image: The Brazilian lets fly from 35 yards out with his left foot

Image: His shot only narrowly misses the top corner of the net

It was one several bright moments for Forest on the night, meaning they head into Saturday's visit across town at Manchester United, live on Sky Sports, not downbeat.

Despite suffering a fourth league loss of the campaign, the club have made huge strides in Nuno's first full season in charge.

It is a year ago to the day that a 5-0 defeat at Fulham effectively cost Steve Cooper his job, one of five defeats in a run of six games leading up to Christmas. Forest were 17th in the table.

The transformation under Nuno has been remarkable, but arguably the best piece of business overseen by his predecessor is now safeguarding the Portuguese's pursuit of a European finish.

Owner Evangelos Marinakis had brought in 43 players and over £300m of talent since Forest were promoted in May 2022 with a view to taking them into the top half. Murillo's all-round ability means they may just exceed those expectations next year.

"It's a sign that the work is going well," the players says when the plethora of press platitudes are put to him.

Image: The percentage of the total distance in yards covered per ball carry that is upfield distance (carry directness = total progressive carry distance/total carry distance)

"I remain very focused on what I want. And I know that this year we have a great chance of being among the best. I see the team's ability.

"Of course, when you do great work together, the individual comes out. That's a fact. So I feel very happy that all this is happening.

"I'm very happy with the messages, as I was last season with the awards. But my mind is focused on what's happening now. Because we're in sixth place, in a top league that's very competitive.

"I see that we can reach a higher level and we are going to pursue that."

'Sincerity is what makes Nuno stand out'

Image: Nuno Espirito Santo is showing what a good manager he is

Forest are maturing nicely. Only five teams have conceded fewer than them after 14 matches. It was a hallmark of Nuno's successful Wolves side to put a steely defensive unit first, above taking any unnecessary risks.

Three defeats in their last four games has slightly checked progress, but a full pre-season in addition to a back five that has stayed relatively intact has helped sweep in stability.

Last season, 13 different defenders were used while three goalkeepers all made at least five top-flight starts. So what makes working with Nuno different?

Image: A spectator holds a home-made sign appealing for the gift of Murillo's shirt

"I think all coaches have their strategies," adds Murillo, who has been an ever-present this term. "We even joke. The player will never be able to understand the coach's mind.

"Because one day it's one way, the next it's completely different. But we're able to understand it bit by bit. We're able to understand what he wants to convey to us.

"I have a very good relationship with him. Ever since I arrived, he welcomed me very well. He was always realistic, he was always honest with me.

"That's something I value. When you have to have a guy leading the team, he has to be very honest with you. When you're doing well, he has to tell you.

"When things go wrong, he has to demand it from you too. He has to tell the truth. So I think it's his sincerity to come and talk to me. Sometimes, I go to him too and ask him something. We have a very good friendship about this.

Murillo on his first call-up for Brazil "At the time I was called, I was sleeping. I had told my wife, I had warned her. I said, honey, there's a call. If I'm not mistaken, it was at six o'clock. I said I was going to rest a little, I'm going to sleep.



"I told her when the call comes, wake me up because I want to watch it. And she ended up sleeping with me. She was already pregnant, so we know when you're pregnant you get very sleepy.



"So she ended up falling asleep and we woke up I think half an hour or an hour after the call. She woke up before me, came to wake me up and said, honey, you were called-up!



"Then she showed it to me. I thought I was dreaming but then I saw it was real and I had indeed been called up. And from then on it was nothing but joy. Very happy.



"I was able to go there and meet some players that we only saw on video games or on TV. I was able to spend time with them on a daily basis, talk a little, gain some experience, show them my football skills, show them my work.



"And I was able to respond very well. I didn't play in the two games that were played, but it was important to be there. It was a wonderful experience. I hope to keep going, but I think that depends only on me. I'll continue to do a good job so this experience can be repeated many times."

"It's about his sincerity. About his work force, his commitment. Of wanting more, always wanting more."

With the team already 13 points clear of the relegation zone, the barometer of success has shifted at Forest. The question now is whether they can maintain their standards as the season's surprise package.

"Our goal was to not suffer like we did last year," ends Murillo.

"With our capacity that we've been delivering, we can achieve greater things. There is no need to even say anything.

Murillo on Nikola Milenkovic partnership "It's one of the best partnerships I've ever had. He's great player, a great experienced player.



"Since he arrived, even in the preseason when we started playing together, I thought there was already something there, an understanding.



"Even though one is Brazilian, the other is Serbian, our English helps us. I've been improving my English a lot, he already speaks it very well.



"There's a lot of communication on the field too, which I think is the main thing, the fundamental thing. Communication, because if there's no communication, football ends. Because playing in silence doesn't exist, it's not possible, I can't do it.



"He's a great defender. So I hope to improve a lot from now on. We'll learn a lot from him, especially."

"The mindset of the squad has changed completely. The union is great and when the key turns, it doesn't turn just for one, it turns for everyone.

"It only depends on us and our work. I know that God is guiding us, guiding our steps and our paths. But it only depends on us what we will seek.

"Because we are the ones who do this. So we are going after something great, I'm sure of that."

Murillo is Forest's wall of defiance spearheading the club's push for a return to former glories.

Watch Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest live on Sky Sports Premier League this Saturday from 5pm; Kick-off 5.30pm.