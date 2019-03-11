FA looking at Blackpool pitch invasion from Saturday's Southend game

Blackpool fans were back at Bloomfield Road after a lengthy boycott on Saturday

The Football Association is investigating a pitch invasion by Blackpool fans after their late equaliser against Southend on Saturday.

Blackpool were playing their first home game since Owen Oyston's departure for the club, with protesting supporters ending their boycott and leading to a crowd of just under 16,000.

The Seasiders looked destined to come away from the game without a point until Taylor Moore popped up with a dramatic equaliser six minutes into added time.

Moore's goal sparked wild celebrations in the stands and led to hundreds of supporters making their way on to the Bloomfield Road pitch.

Blackpool paid tribute to their supporters in a statement after the game but warned them such behaviour would not be accepted for fears of punishment being handed down to the club.

Their statement read: "We know that you will all maintain that passion for the remainder of the season and fully acknowledge the excitement and emotion of scoring a 96th-minute equaliser on such a memorable day in the history of Blackpool Football Club.

"However, we must implore ALL supporters to remain in the stands, no matter what the situation. No spectators or unauthorised persons must encroach onto the pitch.

"Having worked so hard to reach this point, it would be such a shame to run the risk of FA sanctions and see the club fined or forced to play matches behind closed doors."