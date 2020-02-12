Blackpool sack Simon Grayson, appoint David Dunn on temporary basis

Simon Grayson has been sacked by Blackpool

Blackpool have announced the sacking of manager Simon Grayson after slipping out of play-off contention in League One and have appointed David Dunn on a temporary basis.

Blackpool looked set to contend for promotion when they made it six games unbeaten with a 3-1 win over Fleetwood in early December.

But they have won just one league game since then - and that was a 2-1 home win against a struggling Southend team who are second-bottom with just 16 points.

2:00 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Blackpool and Gillingham Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Blackpool and Gillingham

A 3-2 defeat to Gillingham at home on Saturday was a fifth in six League One games since the turn of the year and they also lost to Reading in the FA Cup third round after a replay.

Blackpool are currently 15th in the table and are 13 points adrift of Portsmouth in sixth.

A statement on Wednesday read: "Blackpool Football Club can confirm that Simon Grayson has today been relieved of his duties as first-team manager.

"The club would like to thank Simon for his efforts during his time back at Bloomfield Road and wish him well for the future.

"A further announcement will follow in due course."

Former Blackburn midfielder David Dunn has been placed in temporary charge of Blackpool

It is the second time Grayson has departed Blackpool, although the first was on his own terms, when he left the club in December 2008 to join Leeds.

Grayson has also been in charge of Huddersfield, Preston, Sunderland and Bradford during his 14-year managerial career.

Blackpool owner Simon Sadler added: "Given his past success here, Simon Grayson will always be a part of the club's history and I would like to wish both him and Ian Miller well for the future.

"While the process of appointing a new manager gets underway, I would like to thank David Dunn for agreeing to take charge in the interim."

Dunn is expected to take charge of the side for this weekend's game against Bristol Rovers.