Championship: The things you need to know this weekend

Two play-off hopefuls meet at the CBS Arena

Coventry seem to be back on song after achieving back-to-back wins, helping move Mark Robins' side back into the play-off race. They start the weekend five points adrift of sixth, and four behind Sunderland. Who sit three places above them in eighth.

The Black Cats have not had the best of weeks. They let a lead slip at home to Bristol City last weekend, then fell to defeat against Rotherham on Tuesday night. They will hope to get back on the horse and try and get back into the top six.

It is live on Sky Sports Football from midday on Saturday. Kick-off is at 12.30pm.

Ten games kicking off at 3pm on Saturday

After the lunchtime drama, there will be a whole heap of extra Championship action taking place at 3pm on Saturday, with 10 games all kicking off at the same time.

You will be able to follow it all via our dedicated EFL live blog on our website and app.

Should you miss your team play, or just want to catch up, then remember we have free match highlights from all Sky Bet Championship fixtures available shortly after the full-time whistle blows.

Every Saturday 3pm kick-off will be available here from 5.15pm.

Sky Sports duo Simeon Gholam and David Prutton take a look ahead at the weekend games, predicting the result of every fixture to try and work out who will win, lose or draw

You can listen below or read here.

An MNF play-off race special

Swansea are in no kind of form at all and their play-off hopes are fading. It is four defeats in five games now and they will likely kick this one off at the Swansea.com Stadium in the bottom half of the Championship table.

Rotherham, meanwhile, bounced back from back-to-back defeats to beat Sunderland in midweek. Their tails will be up and they cannot begin this trip to South Wales in the bottom three. Can they put more distance between themselves and relegation?

It is live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm on Monday night. Kick-off is at 8pm.