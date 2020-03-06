Oldham agree six-week adjournment over debt with Brass Bank

Oldham Athletic have agreed a six-week adjournment over an unpaid debt to landlords Brass Bank after making a "substantial payment" towards the full amount.

Oldham owner Abdallah Lemsagam settled a £570,000 bill on Friday to avoid the League Two club going into administration and has until April 21 to clear the debt fully.

That figure was a back payment for rent on the Boundary Park stadium, as well as a debenture when he bought the club in 2018.

Sky Sports News have been told Laurence Bassini is interested in investing in the club, with a figure of £6.2m being touted around the club's worth.

Seventeenth-placed Oldham are 19 points away from the solitary relegation place in League Two with 10 games remaining of the current campaign.