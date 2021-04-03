Jamal Lowe: Swansea forward racially abused on Instagram

Jamal Lowe targeted in wake of Friday night defeat at Birmingham; forward becomes third Swansea player to suffer abuse in a matter of months; Lowe posted subsequently: "Some serious idiots out there."

Swansea's Jamal Lowe has reported being the target of racist abuse on social media platform Instagram.

The abuse occurred in the wake of a 1-0 Championship defeat at Birmingham on Friday night.

On Saturday, a user replied to one of Lowe's Instagram posts with a derogatory message and two monkey emojis.

Lowe wrote "some serious idiots out there" when he reposted the message on a subsequent Instagram story.

The account which sent the abusive message can no longer be found on Instagram.

Sky Sports News has contacted Facebook, which owns Instagram, for comment.

The incident the latest example of a footballer being targeted for racial abuse on social media platforms.

Lowe is the third Swansea player to have suffered such abuse this year.

Midfielder Yan Dhanda was abused in the wake of an FA Cup defeat to Manchester City and Ben Cabango was one of two Wales players targeted following an international last week.

Hate Won't Stop Us

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

For more information please visit: www.skysports.com/hatewontstopus

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class, please copy the URL to the hateful post or screengrab it and email us here.

Kick It Out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.

www.kickitout.org