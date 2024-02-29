Championship: Predictions, exclusives, Premier League race & what's live this weekend

Huge live games, how to view free highlights, predictions, fixtures, league tables and more; here is everything you need to know about how to watch and follow all the Sky Bet Championship action this weekend with Sky Sports
Thursday 29 February 2024 16:11, UK
On Friday night it is the play-off race taking centre stage. West Brom are in poll position, currently occupying fifth spot, while Coventry City are among the chasing pack hoping to close that gap.
The Sky Blues were shocked 3-0 at home by Preston last weekend, and will be hoping for better fortunes this time, or they will end up slipping further away. They are currently four points off Hull in sixth, if that gap gets much bigger then closing it as we reach the run-in could be a big ask.
It is live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm on Friday night; Kick-off 8pm.
Then onto Saturday lunchtime, where we move from the play-off tussle to the battles at the bottom and the top.
Huddersfield Town are the hosts, and are hoping to build on a comeback win at Watford last week - a triumph for Andre Breitenreiter in his first game in charge of the club.
Leeds United are the visitors. They have won nine in a row, have won every Championship game they have played in 2024 and enjoyed a stunning comeback to beat Leicester last week. It is going to be hard to stop them.
It is live on Sky Sports Football from 12pm; kick-off 12.30pm.
The bulk of the Championship drama takes place at 3pm on Saturday. You will be able to follow it all by watching Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports News from 12pm, or via our dedicated EFL live blog on the website and app.
Should you miss your team play, or just want to catch up, then remember we have free match highlights from all Sky Bet Championship fixtures available for you shortly after the full-time whistle blows.
Every Saturday 3pm kick-off will be available here from 5.15pm, while all other highlights will be available shortly after full-time.