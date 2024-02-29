Championship: Predictions, exclusives, Premier League race & what's live this weekend

Massive live games, how to watch free highlights, league tables, predictions and more. Everything you need to know about the Championship for this weekend...

Some Midlands magic to kick us off on Friday night

On Friday night it is the play-off race taking centre stage. West Brom are in poll position, currently occupying fifth spot, while Coventry City are among the chasing pack hoping to close that gap.

The Sky Blues were shocked 3-0 at home by Preston last weekend, and will be hoping for better fortunes this time, or they will end up slipping further away. They are currently four points off Hull in sixth, if that gap gets much bigger then closing it as we reach the run-in could be a big ask.

It is live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm on Friday night; Kick-off 8pm.

Johnston delighted to hit the ground running for West Brom

Can Leeds make it 10 in a row in their short hop to Huddersfield?

Then onto Saturday lunchtime, where we move from the play-off tussle to the battles at the bottom and the top.

Huddersfield Town are the hosts, and are hoping to build on a comeback win at Watford last week - a triumph for Andre Breitenreiter in his first game in charge of the club.

Leeds United are the visitors. They have won nine in a row, have won every Championship game they have played in 2024 and enjoyed a stunning comeback to beat Leicester last week. It is going to be hard to stop them.

It is live on Sky Sports Football from 12pm; kick-off 12.30pm.

Listen to the Championship Predictions podcast

Sky Sports duo Simeon Gholam and David Prutton take a look ahead at Gameweek 35 in the Sky Bet Championship, predicting the results of every fixture; listen to the podcast below or via any of your regular podcast providers.

Listen and subscribe to the Championship Predictions podcast on: APPLE | CASTBOX | SPOTIFY | YOUR REGULAR PROVIDER

Nine games kicking off at 3pm on Saturday

The bulk of the Championship drama takes place at 3pm on Saturday. You will be able to follow it all by watching Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports News from 12pm, or via our dedicated EFL live blog on the website and app.

Sky Bet Championship table

Watch free Championship highlights

Should you miss your team play, or just want to catch up, then remember we have free match highlights from all Sky Bet Championship fixtures available for you shortly after the full-time whistle blows.

Every Saturday 3pm kick-off will be available here from 5.15pm, while all other highlights will be available shortly after full-time.