 Skip to content

Championship: Predictions, exclusives, Premier League race & what's live this weekend

Huge live games, how to view free highlights, predictions, fixtures, league tables and more; here is everything you need to know about how to watch and follow all the Sky Bet Championship action this weekend with Sky Sports

Simeon Gholam

EFL Editor @simgholam

Thursday 29 February 2024 16:11, UK

Massive live games, how to watch free highlights, league tables, predictions and more. Everything you need to know about the Championship for this weekend...

Some Midlands magic to kick us off on Friday night

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Simeon Gholam and David Prutton look ahead to West Brom vs Coventry on the Sky Sports Championship Predictions podcast

On Friday night it is the play-off race taking centre stage. West Brom are in poll position, currently occupying fifth spot, while Coventry City are among the chasing pack hoping to close that gap.

The Sky Blues were shocked 3-0 at home by Preston last weekend, and will be hoping for better fortunes this time, or they will end up slipping further away. They are currently four points off Hull in sixth, if that gap gets much bigger then closing it as we reach the run-in could be a big ask.

It is live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm on Friday night; Kick-off 8pm.

West Bromwich Albion
Coventry City

Friday 1st March 7:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

Johnston delighted to hit the ground running for West Brom

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Mikey Johnston tells Sky Sports EFL Editor Simeon Gholam he's delighted to have hit the ground running since joining West Brom on loan, and how much he has already been inspired by boss Carlos Corberan.

Can Leeds make it 10 in a row in their short hop to Huddersfield?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Simeon Gholam and David Prutton look ahead to Huddersfield vs Leeds on the Sky Sports Championship Predictions podcast

Then onto Saturday lunchtime, where we move from the play-off tussle to the battles at the bottom and the top.

Trending

Huddersfield Town are the hosts, and are hoping to build on a comeback win at Watford last week - a triumph for Andre Breitenreiter in his first game in charge of the club.

How to watch Championship live on Sky
How to watch Championship live on Sky

Here is how you can watch Sky Bet Championship matches live across Sky Sports this season, as well as free match highlights throughout the entire season.

Leeds United are the visitors. They have won nine in a row, have won every Championship game they have played in 2024 and enjoyed a stunning comeback to beat Leicester last week. It is going to be hard to stop them.

Also See:

It is live on Sky Sports Football from 12pm; kick-off 12.30pm.

Huddersfield Town
Leeds United

Saturday 2nd March 12:00pm Kick off 12:30pm

Listen to the Championship Predictions podcast

Sky Sports duo Simeon Gholam and David Prutton take a look ahead at Gameweek 35 in the Sky Bet Championship, predicting the results of every fixture; listen to the podcast below or via any of your regular podcast providers.

Apple Podcasts This content is provided by Apple Podcasts, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Apple Podcasts cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options. Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Apple Podcasts cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Apple Podcasts cookies for this session only.
Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once
Spotify This content is provided by Spotify, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spotify cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options. Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spotify cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spotify cookies for this session only.
Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once
Championship predictions
Championship predictions

Who is being tipped for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here...

Race for the PL: Leicester, Leeds lead the way in four-way title battle

We take a look at how the race for promotion to the Premier League is shaping up...

A four-way jostle for two spots
A four-way jostle for two spots

Take a look here...

Nine games kicking off at 3pm on Saturday

The bulk of the Championship drama takes place at 3pm on Saturday. You will be able to follow it all by watching Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports News from 12pm, or via our dedicated EFL live blog on the website and app.

Sky Bet Championship table

Watch free Championship highlights

Free-to-watch Championship highlights
Free-to-watch Championship highlights

Watch free highlights of every Sky Bet Championship match...

Should you miss your team play, or just want to catch up, then remember we have free match highlights from all Sky Bet Championship fixtures available for you shortly after the full-time whistle blows.

Every Saturday 3pm kick-off will be available here from 5.15pm, while all other highlights will be available shortly after full-time.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Correctly predict six scorelines to win £250,000 for free with Super 6. Entries by 3pm Saturday.

Around Sky

Football

How to watch Premier League, F1, EFL, WSL and more

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports F1