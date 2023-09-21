 Skip to content

Championship: The things you need to know this weekend

Huge live games, how to view free highlights, predictions, fixtures, league tables and more; here is everything you need to know about how to watch and follow all the Sky Bet Championship action this weekend with Sky Sports

Simeon Gholam

EFL Editor @simgholam

Thursday 21 September 2023 16:21, UK

Can Birmingham bounce back against QPR?

Birmingham City vs Queens Park Rangers

It has been a tricky week for Birmingham. Two tough away trips have yielded zero points, ending what had previously been a very solid unbeaten start to the season.

QPR may well provide a kinder level of opposition than Watford and leaders Preston. Although they have picked up six of their seven points so far this season away from home.

Birmingham City
Queens Park Rangers

Friday 22nd September 7:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

But who will come out on top at St Andrew's? You'll have to find out yourself by tuning in.

It is live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm on Friday night. Kick-off is at 8pm.

How to watch Championship live on Sky
How to watch Championship live on Sky

Here is how you can watch Sky Bet Championship matches live across Sky Sports this season, as well as free match highlights throughout the entire season.

Eight games kicking off at 3pm on Saturday

The bulk of the Championship drama takes place at 3pm on Saturday. You will be able to follow it all by watching Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports News from 12pm, or via our dedicated EFL live blog on our website and app.

Sky Bet Championship table

Watch free Championship highlights

Should you miss your team play, or just want to catch up, then remember we have free match highlights from all Sky Bet Championship fixtures available for you shortly after the full-time whistle blows.

Every Saturday 3pm kick-off will be available here from 5.15pm, while all other highlights will be available shortly after full-time.

Free-to-watch Championship highlights
Free-to-watch Championship highlights

Watch free highlights of every Sky Bet Championship match...

Championship Predictions

Sky Sports duo Simeon Gholam and David Prutton take a look ahead at Gameweek Eight in the Sky Bet Championship, predicting the results of every fixture; listen to the podcast below or via any of your regular podcast providers.

Championship predictions
Championship predictions

Who is being tipped for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here...

A skirmish at Stoke to spice up your Sunday

Stoke City vs Hull City

It is Stoke City vs Hull City to kickstart your Super Sunday.

The Potters grabbed a point in midweek to end a run of three defeats in a row, while Hull could only draw with a 10-man Leeds United, enduring perhaps the worst miss of the season in the process courtesy of Adama Traore.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Hull's Adama Traore misses an absolute sitter in the 0-0 draw to Leeds, as Lee Hendrie can barely look!

Can either go one better and take the win?

It is live on Sky Sports Football from 11.30am on Sunday. Kick-off is at 12pm.

Stoke City
Hull City

Sunday 24th September 11:30am Kick off 12:00pm

A Monday night treat in the Sky Blue city

Coventry City vs Huddersfield Town

And should your Championship thirst not be quenched by Monday evening, then we have one more game in store for you, as Coventry take on Huddersfield at the CBS Arena.

Coventry City
Huddersfield Town

Monday 25th September 7:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

Coventry are yet to quite click this season as they continue life without Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres, while Huddersfield begin a new era away from Neil Warnock - who departed after their draw with Stoke in midweek.

It is live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm on Monday night. Kick-off is at 8pm.

