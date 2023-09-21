Championship: The things you need to know this weekend

Can Birmingham bounce back against QPR?

It has been a tricky week for Birmingham. Two tough away trips have yielded zero points, ending what had previously been a very solid unbeaten start to the season.

QPR may well provide a kinder level of opposition than Watford and leaders Preston. Although they have picked up six of their seven points so far this season away from home.

But who will come out on top at St Andrew's? You'll have to find out yourself by tuning in.

Kick-off is at 8pm.

A skirmish at Stoke to spice up your Sunday

It is Stoke City vs Hull City to kickstart your Super Sunday.

The Potters grabbed a point in midweek to end a run of three defeats in a row, while Hull could only draw with a 10-man Leeds United, enduring perhaps the worst miss of the season in the process courtesy of Adama Traore.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hull's Adama Traore misses an absolute sitter in the 0-0 draw to Leeds, as Lee Hendrie can barely look!

Can either go one better and take the win?

Kick-off is at 12pm.

A Monday night treat in the Sky Blue city

And should your Championship thirst not be quenched by Monday evening, then we have one more game in store for you, as Coventry take on Huddersfield at the CBS Arena.

Coventry are yet to quite click this season as they continue life without Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres, while Huddersfield begin a new era away from Neil Warnock - who departed after their draw with Stoke in midweek.

Kick-off is at 8pm.