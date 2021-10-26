Carlisle United appoint Keith Millen as manager

Carlisle have announced the appointment of Keith Millen as their new manager.

Millen joins the club on an 18-month contract following the departure of Chris Beech earlier this month.

The former Brentford and Watford defender has previous managerial experience with Bristol City and Swedish side, Orgryte.

Carlisle are currently one place above the League Two relegation zone with 12 points from 14 games.

✍️ Carlisle United are delighted to announce that Keith Millen has today been appointed as first-team manager.



Full details 👇https://t.co/XLSxTnfe6n — Carlisle United FC (@officialcufc) October 26, 2021

Chairman Andrew Jenkins told the club website: "Keith impressed us all when we met him and we're really pleased that we've been able to bring him to the club.

"He has a vast amount of experience. He's worked with some excellent clubs and managers in playing, coaching and management capacities, and we feel he has the approach that our players will respond to.

"We all know that he joins us at what is a challenging time, in terms of results and league position, but he's ready to meet that head on.

"We are looking forward to supporting him as he joins us as our manager."

Millen's first game in charge of the Blues will be away to Northampton on Saturday.