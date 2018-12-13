Doncaster Rovers ban fan after 'spitting' incident at Bristol Rovers

Doncaster have banned a fan following an incident at the Memorial Stadium

A ball boy was allegedly spat at by a fan in the away end after Doncaster's 4-0 victory at the Memorial Stadium.

Doncaster striker Alfie May escorted the ball boy off the field, while their manager, Grant McCann, said afterwards he was "disgusted" and found the incident "embarrassing".

The length of the ban will be decided after a meeting with the individual involved and the conclusion of any criminal investigation.

Doncaster chief executive Gavin Baldwin said: "As a club we say in the strongest possible terms that this kind of behaviour is not acceptable, which was reflected in the anger and disappointment felt by players, staff and supporters afterwards and seen so clearly in our manager's interview after the game.

1:44 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Bristol Rovers and Doncaster. Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Bristol Rovers and Doncaster.

"We pride ourselves on being a welcoming club, and have had great backing from our supporters in creating an atmosphere where everyone is welcome at games - and that always includes fans of the team we are playing.

"We had contact with Bristol Rovers as well as the relevant police forces on Monday, and this quick and decisive action shows how seriously we take our position as role models.

"I would also like to thank our players and staff who reacted with class on Saturday to assist the young boy who was the victim in the incident. That reaction is everything we want Rovers to be."