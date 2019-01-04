Millwall close in on Derby defender Alex Pearce

Derby defender Alex Pearce is close to joining Millwall on loan

Millwall are close to completing the loan signing of Derby defender Alex Pearce, according to Sky sources.

The 30-year-old, who has featured only once so far this season, will join the Lions for the remainder of the campaign.

Pearce is out of contract in the summer and would be free to join Millwall on a permanent basis if he impresses at The Den.

He will compete with fellow centre-backs Jake Cooper, Shaun Hutchinson and Murray Wallace for a starting place.

Meanwhile, manager Neil Harris has allowed Byron Webster to leave for Scunthorpe on a free transfer.

The 31-year-old made 137 appearances for Millwall during his four-and-a-half-year spell with the club and was part of the team that won promotion to the Sky Bet Championship in 2017.

Millwall face Hull in the FA Cup third round on Sunday before returning to league action against Blackburn on January 12, live on Sky Sports Football HD from 5.15pm.