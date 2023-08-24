Championship predictions: Leicester, Ipswich to maintain perfect start

Listen to the Championship Predictions podcast!

Birmingham vs Plymouth, Saturday 3pm

What a great start to the season it has been for Birmingham. There is such a level of enthusiasm around the club that there hasn’t been for a long time. It really is fabulous to see.

Plymouth were beaten late on against Southampton last week, but will still be feeling good about their start to the season and they will have belief they can compete at this level. But I think they will just get edged out here again.

Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Ipswich vs Leeds, Saturday 3pm

Top of the league! At least heading into the weekend, Ipswich have enjoyed a perfect start to the campaign. They have shown they belong in the Championship, and this is a chance to lay down an early marker.

Leeds battled to a point against West Brom last week, and were very unfortunate in how they fell behind. Credit to them, but the closure of the transfer window cannot come soon enough for Daniel Farke. I’m backing a narrow home win here.

Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Rotherham vs Leicester, Saturday 3pm

It hasn’t been a great start for Rotherham. They’ve conceded more than anyone in the Championship heading into the weekend, and Leicester aren’t the side you’d want to face when you’re a bit leaky at the back.

Leicester haven’t hit anywhere near full gear yet, but have three wins from three. It’s ominous to say the least and shows the quality they have at their disposal. It’s hard to see past them making it four from four here.

Prediction: 0-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Southampton vs QPR, Saturday 3pm

It was another late win for Southampton last week, as they beat Plymouth 2-1 thanks to a Che Adams goal. Just like how they saw off Sheffield Wednesday on opening day. They are yet to fully convince, but are still picking up points.

Gareth Ainsworth would have been frustrated that they couldn’t build on their win at Cardiff, losing at home to Ipswich last week. This could be another struggle for them. Saints win.

Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

West Brom vs Middlesbrough, Saturday 3pm

A thoroughly mixed start to the campaign for West Brom. Four points from three games, five goals scored and five conceded. I said last week it is hard to know their exact level at this stage, and their result at Leeds hasn’t gone much further to help me there!

Middlesbrough got their first point of the season last week against Huddersfield, but coming from behind to draw against the Terriers doesn’t strike me as the result of a side really in shape to challenge. Reinforcements are needed. Score draw here.

Prediction: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Watford vs Blackburn, Sunday 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

It is starting to look like Watford’s win on opening day against QPR was a bit of a false dawn. Since then, they have just a point and haven’t scored a goal. It is something they need to rectify.

Blackburn were also beaten for the first time last week. It was a frustrating afternoon against Hull, as they eventually succumbed to defeat with 10 men. It is a chance here for both to get back on the horse. There should be goals, but I can’t split them.

Prediction: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Other predictions (All Sat 3pm KO unless stated)

Hull vs Bristol City (Friday 7.30pm): 2-1

Cardiff vs Sheffield Wednesday: 0-0

Coventry vs Sunderland: 2-0

Huddersfield vs Norwich: 1-2

Millwall vs Stoke: 1-1

Preston vs Swansea: 1-0