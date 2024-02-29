Sky Bet Championship predictions: David Prutton tips every 2023/24 fixture, podcast & how to watch

Sky Sports duo Simeon Gholam and David Prutton take a look ahead at Gameweek 35 in the Sky Bet Championship, predicting the results of every fixture; listen to the podcast below or via any of your regular podcast providers
West Brom have given themselves a little bit of a gap over the chasing pack in the play-off race, and this is a great chance on Friday night to extend that and put themselves in a really strong position.
Coventry were stunned at home by Preston last time out in the Championship, but they brushed that off quickly with a win over Maidstone in the FA Cup. They cannot really afford a defeat here if they do not want to fall further away from the top six, but I don’t think they will win either.
Prediction: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)
That was a fabulous win for Huddersfield Town and Andre Breitenreiter last weekend at Watford. To get off to a good start in this league as a new manager is so important, and it stopped them sliding into the bottom three as well.
This is a tough proposition, though. Leeds just do not look like they can drop points right now. Even fate was on their side it seemed against Leicester last week. Can they make it 10 wins in a row? It’s hard to back against.
Prediction: 0-2 (Sky Bet odds)
Birmingham put up a good fight at Ipswich last weekend, only to be edged out. There are just three points between themselves and the bottom three now, which may leave them feeling a little edgy.
Speaking of feeling edgy… Southampton have lost three from four and are five points off Leeds heading into the weekend. It looks like the wheels may have come off at the wrong time, and they need to put them back on before arriving at St Andrew’s. I think they will just about get back to winning ways.
Prediction: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)
Back-to-back defeats for Leicester City! They will not quite know how they lost against Leeds, but they did and there are now just six points between themselves and third. The gap has not been that small in a long time.
QPR are out of the bottom three, which is huge for them. It is the first time they have been above the dotted line since September, and they may be arriving at the King Power at a good time. But Leicester should still be too strong, and they never stay down for long.
Prediction: 3-1 (Sky Bet odds)
That was some win for Plymouth at Middlesbrough. To take all three points from such a long trip was much needed for Ian Foster and his side, and has given them some real breathing space in the league table.
Ipswich are flying again. Four wins on the bounce and keeping pace with Ipswich. They will fancy themselves against their old adversaries from League One. Away win.
Prediction: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)
It is all going wrong for Stoke City. They have sunk into the bottom three and morale feels really low at the bet365 Stadium. You wonder if Steven Schumacher quite realised what he was walking into.
But they face a Middlesbrough side who are not in much form themselves. They have picked up just one win in six - albeit at Leicester! - and are meandering in mid-table. It is a chance for the Potters and one they need to take. But I think Boro will sneak this.
Prediction: 0-2 (Sky Bet odds)
Bristol City vs Cardiff (Sat 12.30pm): 2-2
Millwall vs Watford: 2-1
Norwich vs Sunderland: 2-1
Preston vs Hull: 2-3
Rotherham vs Sheff Wed: 0-1
Swansea vs Blackburn: 0-1