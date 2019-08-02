Crewe vs Plymouth preview

Crewe will be without defender Nicky Hunt for the Sky Bet League Two opener against Plymouth.

Centre-back Hunt sustained a knee injury during the pre-season friendly against Wrexham and is expected to face an extended spell on the sidelines. Midfielder Daniel Powell, signed from Northampton, will be hoping for a first appearance.

Summer signing Olly Lancashire, though, has a groin problem, so the defender will have to wait for his debut. Perry Ng could move across to the centre alongside Eddie Nolan.

New Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe has nearly a full squad available for the trip to Gresty Road. Defender Will Aimson, one of several summer recruits from Lowe's former club Bury, is expected to miss out having only just resumed training after a pelvic injury.

Midfielder Jose Baxter is stepping up his match fitness after joining on a short-term contract, having been without a club since the end of last season. Forwards Ryan Taylor (ankle) and Dom Telford (thigh) continue their rehabilitation.

5:38 Ali and George from the Not The Top 20 podcast predict who will be promoted and relegated from Sky Bet League Two in the upcoming season. Ali and George from the Not The Top 20 podcast predict who will be promoted and relegated from Sky Bet League Two in the upcoming season.

Opta stats

Crewe and Plymouth last met during the 2016-17 League Two campaign, when the Pilgrims completed the league double over the Railwaymen, beating them 2-1 both home and away.

Crewe and Plymouth have alternated between a victory and a defeat in each of their last six league encounters at Gresty Road (three wins each).

4:10 Ali and George from the Not The Top 20 podcast discuss which Sky Bet League Two clubs have done the best business ahead of the new season. Ali and George from the Not The Top 20 podcast discuss which Sky Bet League Two clubs have done the best business ahead of the new season.

Crewe have gone 17 league games without a draw at Gresty Road (W12 D0 L5) - they last went on a longer such run at home in the Football league between November 1997 and September 1998 (run of 19).

Plymouth have lost six of their last seven opening day fixtures, with the only exception being a 2-0 victory against AFC Wimbledon in August 2015.

Chris Porter has scored on the opening day in each of the last two seasons for Crewe; a brace against Mansfield in August 2017 and a goal against Morecambe in Crewe's 6-0 win on the opening day last season.