Match-winner Elliott List says Gillingham's FA Cup win over Cardiff can boost league form

Elliott List is hopeful that Gillingham’s “massive” win over Cardiff in the FA Cup third round can inspire them to improve their league form.

List, 21, scored the only goal of the game in the 81st minute at Priestfield as the hosts progressed to the fourth round at the expense of their Premier League opponents.

Gillingham are currently just a point clear of the relegation places in Sky Bet League One but List says the confidence gained from their cup triumph can help them start to climb the table.

"Everyone is buzzing, as you can imagine after beating a Premier League side," he told Sky Sports. "Everyone's delighted. We won the game, which was the main thing, and it was the cherry on the cake to score the goal myself.

"When the ball came to my feet I thought about putting it in the far corner but as I went to put it there, I saw that the 'keeper stepped early so I just reversed it into the other side.

"It's massive. It's going to do the world of good for the dressing room, everyone is going to be full of confidence and hopefully we can take this form into the league and really kick on."

Gillingham manager Steve Lovell was understandably keen to praise his side's efforts and was impressed not only be their physical exertions but also by the manner in which they stuck to his game plan.

"They're tired!" he told Sky Sports. "They've given everything and run their legs off but they're happy, obviously - it's a great win for us. They're delighted but I think they'll be a few aching bodies tomorrow.

"It's as big as it can get for us, Cardiff are a very good side and we knew that we had to be at our utmost best to get a result out of it and we were.

"We had a game plan in the first half, we didn't want to go gung-ho and leave ourselves open and then half we knew we'd come out and take the game to them."