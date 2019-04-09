Northampton Town's Keith Curle pleased with players' reaction to alleged racial abuse

Keith Curle was pleased with his Northampton players' conduct following a incident of alleged racial abuse in Nottingham

Northampton manager Keith Curle has praised his players for the way they reacted to an incident of alleged racist abuse prior to Saturday's draw at Notts County.

The Cobblers said a number of their players were victims of racial abuse when they were confronted during their walk to the stadium from the team hotel.

In a video posted on YouTube by the club, Curle said: "First and foremost, I think the players conducted themselves in the right manner.

"They were shocked to be confronted as a team, for somebody to come up and say what he said. I think there was a knock-on effect of disbelief.

"I've got to say, the players reacted in the right way. It could have escalated but credit to the players, it didn't.

"I think the players represented the football club and themselves very well on this occasion."

Northampton drew the game 2-2 against relegation-threatened Notts County, Daniel Powell and Sam Hoskins scoring for the Cobblers.